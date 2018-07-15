The Sidewalk Talk movement comes to Petaluma

The next Petaluma Sidewalk Talk event will be Saturday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to local Carlson, Sidewalk Talk will take place the third Saturday of every month. To learn more about this Community Listening Project, and get the full story on how it all began, visit Sidewalk-Talk.org.

Talking to strangers is not everyone’s idea of a good time.

But for the half-a-dozen trained volunteers gathering together on this warm Saturday morning in June, in Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza, the possibility of sitting down to chat with random people over the next four hours clearly feels like anything but a chore. As experienced participants in the three-year-old, world-wide Sidewalk Talk community listening project — launched in San Francisco in 2015 — most of the volunteers today have already seen that a simple open-air conversation between two people in lawn chairs can be a truly powerful thing.

“We’re not charging anything, we’re not selling anything, and we have no agenda — we’re just here to listen because we think people need to be heard,” explains Petaluma’s Marie Carlson, the City Leader for the Sidewalk Talk Petaluma. She’s been organizing these events on the third Saturday of the month for the last four months.

“We’re are all volunteers,” she says, gesturing to where the other “listeners” are waiting in chairs under the trees, just off the sidewalk, between Starbucks and Della Fottoria. Numerous signs are propped up in front of the chairs — “Sidewalk Talk. You talk. We listen.”

Carlson herself, stationed on the sidewalk to greet pedestrians, holds a bright pink sign stating, “Let’s talk about anything.” All of this is definitely grabbing people’s attention. Most of what Carlson does for the first half-hour is answer people’s questions about what’s going on.

“We’re basically here to listen to you,” she says. “Anything you want to talk about, we’ll listen. That’s what’s going on.”

The age-range of trained listeners today is roughly between 16 and 70, which includes author Gene McCreary, Annie Hard, Brian Carlson (Marie’s husband), and Loran Padgett (Marie’s daughter), and Jess Orr. Each one has gone through an online training program, and has signed a waiver to participate.

Sidewalk Talk began as a grassroots experiment in San Francisco that has rapidly blossomed into a worldwide movement. Founded by Traci Ruble, a Bay Area therapist, the earliest seeds of Sidewalk Talk were conversations with other therapists about the importance of being heard. Gradually, an idea emerged, and after some planning and discussion, Ruble and some colleagues carried chairs out into public places, put up signs saying things like “Free Listening,” and waited to see if anyone would take a seat and talk. About … whatever they wanted to talk about. The short version of what happened next was that people did sit down, and they did talk, and today, Sidewalk Talk events are held daily all around the world.

For Carlson, a relationship coach, and her husband Brian, discovering Sidewalk Talk and meeting Ruble provided a channel for the energies they tapped into as coordinators of shelter and emergency efforts in Petaluma during the October wildfires. According to Carlson, the sense of community they discovered through working with so many people at the Petaluma Fair Grounds during the emergency was so powerful, they immediately wanted to find a way to keep that connection with their community alive. Not long after, they heard about Sidewalk Talk, participated as volunteer listeners for several months, and quickly decided it was something they needed to bring home to Petaluma.

“This is the fourth time we’ve done this in Petaluma,” Carlson says, explaining that to use a public space in this way, she pays $53 a month for a Parks Department permit, and must acquire liability insurance for the four hours that Sidewalk Talk is happening. Being an all-volunteer program, those funds currently come out of the Carlson’s pockets. “We hope to make it a monthly thing. People are doing this all over the country. “We’d love to see it happen in all fifty states.”