Cinema Toast: Silly ‘Skyscraper,’ humane ‘Trace’

SKYSCRAPER (PG-13)

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

In case you can’t tell, “Skyscraper” is a farce. Dwayne Johnson and everyone else involved obviously know they are making a ridiculously over-the-top popcorn-muncher with a plot stolen from “Towering Inferno” and “Die Hard.” That means that as a raging fire threatens to collapse a humongously ugly mega-building, a seriously wounded family man grits his teeth, flexes his muscles and even performs self-surgery to stop the bad guys from destroying their target. Except, there’re a few twists this time around - the building is in Hong Kong, the baddie is a gal, and the hero has an artificial leg.

2-and-1/2 pieces of ‘Big winks and tongues-in-cheeks from everyone involved’ toast

LEAVE NO TRACE (PG)

Starring: Ben Foster, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie

Directed by: Debra Granik

A homeless-by-choice vet with PTSD and his 13-year-old daughter live a peripatetic existence “off the grid” in the deep woods near Portland, Oregon. They forage for food, sleep in cleverly concealed hidey-holes, read, play chess, and practice techniques to avoid critters, park rangers, and the police. As we get to know this pair, we realize that the self-confident girl does the parenting of her shell-shocked father. Like the back-to-the-woods dad in “Captain Fantastic,” the father’s teaching style is dogmatic as he shares his decidedly single-minded, us-vs-them outlook. But when interactions with other human beings increase, like all teens, the girl begins to seriously question many of the “truths” she has been taught.

4 pieces of ‘Debra Granik has discovered another star in Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie’ toast

TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION (PG)

Starring the voices of: Adam Sandler, Kathryn Hahn, Selena Gomez

Directed by: Gerard McMurray

Bringing this lackluster, clunkily animated, badly scripted film to theaters in the wake of Pixar’s “The Incredibles” takes a certain amount of guts. The same cast of rubber-like characters with very detailed hair from the original “Hotel Transylvania” are back, but the wheezing plot involves a cruise ship where Dr. Van Helsing’s great-great-granddaughter is trying to eliminate Drac with garlic saturated guacamole while becoming captivated by his European charm. Everything else is accompanied by pratfalls, impossible body contortions, and flatulence jokes.

1-and-1/2 pieces of ‘Really sub-par animated fare’ toast

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS (PG-13)

Starring: Robert Shafran, David Kellman, Edward Galland

Directed by: Tim Wardle

Decades before the Federal Government separated siblings, three baby boys (triplets) were sent to three different sets of adoptive parents - none of whom were told the boys were part of a set. As 19-year olds, two of the boys met at a college in upstate New York, and recognized the third brother in a newspaper photo. Reunited, the trio rented an apartment together, became infamous for their party-animal lifestyles, and opened a restaurant called Triplets. The documentary of their lives is presented as a mystery, and frankly plays the audience like they were watching a magician’s clever misdirection. The end result proves that, as always, what you see (and therefore believe), may not be the whole truth.

3-and-1/2 pieces of ‘Manipulated documentary’ toast

EATING ANIMALS (NR)

Narrated by: Natalie Portman