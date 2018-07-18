Out and About in Petaluma

IDEA LOUNGE POSTPONED

The Petaluma Arts Center’s monthly Idea Lounge series of talks, has been postponed for the next two months. This month’s Lounge was to have featured filmmaker Daedalus Howell speaking for Art, with a talk entitled “On Location in Petaluma: When Your Hometown is Your Movie Back Lot,” and costumer Heidi Wright, with a talk is titled “Costume Shop Chronicles.” In an announcement posted on Tuesday afternoon, the PAC stated that the July Idea Lounge, as well as the August Lounge, will be rescheduled for the fall. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

On the first and third Thursdays, the Petaluma Senior Center hosts a Dementia Caregivers Support Group. The next meeting is July 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WRITERS FORUM

On Thursday evening, July 19, the monthly Writers Forum at Copperfield’s welcomes journalist Frances Rivetti, with a presentation titled “Heading Down the Research Rabbit Hole-Layering Fiction and Non-fiction without losing the Plot.” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. More info at TheWriteSpot.us.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Petaluma’s Village Network will host a free introductory meeting on Saturday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to noon. The nonprofit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network’s model. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 402 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

SAY YES TO THE

(MUSEUM) DRESS

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s latest show continues. “I Do: An Exhibit of Vintage Wedding Dresses.” Curators have selected more than two dozen antique wedding gowns and tuxedos, plus vintage accessories such as hair clips, combs, handbags, and hats, ranging from the late 1800s to the 1960s. Some of these dresses were once worn by esteemed Petalumans of days gone by. The exhibition runs through September. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Second St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

SIDEWALK TALK

Have something to say? Wish someone would listen, even for just a few minutes? Well, Sidewalk Talk was created just for you. A worldwide movement launched a few years ago in San Francisco, Sidewalk Talk trains volunteers who appear in public places to sit and talk, about anything, with anyone. Earliuer this year, a local group brought the unique listening project to Petaluma, where it’s continued on the third Saturday of the month at Putnam Plaza (between Starbucks and Dell Fattoria). It’s happening again this weekend, on Saturday, July 21, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To learn more about Sidewalk Talk, visit SidwalkTalk.com.

PAUL COFFMAN

MEMORIAL

Aqus Café will be celebrating the life of Paul Coffman all day long on Tuesday, July 24. Coffman, who passed away in June at the age of 65, was a beloved member of the Petaluma arts community, and a frequent participant in Aqus events. Those who knew Coffman are invited to stop by the café anytime to share memories and stories, and at 7 p.m. a celebration of his life will take place. 198 H St.