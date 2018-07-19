The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of July 9-July 15, 2018.

A Petaluma appearance last Friday by author Marcy Carriker Smothers helped catapult her new book, “Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food,” to the top spot on Copperfield’s Top Ten List. Holding its place at No. 2 is Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer-winning comic novel “Less,” while last week’s No. 1 — David Sedaris’s essay collection “Calypso” — slips to No. 5.

New to the list this week is the paperback release of Patrick N. Hunt’s “Hannibal” (No. 7), a non-fiction examination of the life and military career of the Carthaginian general Hannibal — the guy who legendarily marched elephants over the Alps to defeat Rome. Also new is Tara Westover’s searing memoir “Educated” (No. 10), the story of the author’s upbringing within a minimally-educated family of Mormon survivalists, and her courageous attempts to learn and think for herself before and after earning a college scholarship.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, Ed Vere’s acclaimed picture book “How to Be a Lion” is at No. 1 for the second week in a row. The book’s repeat appearance in the top spot was possibly assisted by an article last week in the Guardian Newspaper, describing Vere’s latest work as a valuable step in the gradually shifting descriptions of boys, men and masculinity in the world of children’s books and literature.

Meanwhile, among a handful of new titles on the Kids List is Terri Libenson’s “Positively Izzy” (No. 7), a graphic novel about life a middle school student, that serves as a companion book to Libenson’s popular “Invisible Emmie.”

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. “Eat Like Walt,” by Marcy Carriker Smothers

2. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer

3. “The Immortalists,” by Chloe Benjamin

4. “Into Thin Air,” by John Krakauer

5. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris

6. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman

7. “Hannibal,” by Patrick N. Hunt

8. “Warlight,” by Michael Ondaatje

9. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan

10. “Educated,” by Tara Westover

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. “How to Be a Lion,” by Ed Vere

2. “Be Prepared,” by Vera Brosgol

3. “Pink Is for Boys,” by Robb Pearlman

4. “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” by Tui Sutherland

5. “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J.K. Rowling

6. “Bone Sparrow,” by Zana Fraillon

7. “Positively Izzy,” by Terri Libenson

8. “Undead Girl Gang,” by Lily Anderson

9. “Wild Robot Escapes,” by Peter Brown

10. “Otherworld,” by Jason Segel

(Data compiled by Katie Wigglesworth of Copperfield’s Books)