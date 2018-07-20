s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Toolin’ Around Town: Swapping cows for machines

HARLAN OSBORNE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 19, 2018, 6:01PM

| Updated 7 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

As youngsters we harbor dreams or make plans about what we’d like to be when we grow up. Some of us plan our future, while others don’t have a clue. For Larry Silacci — a descendant of pioneer dairymen — a life on the family ranch growing crops, milking cows and preserving open spaces seemed a certainty. But when other opportunities came into view, Silacci shifted gears, leaving the bales of hay and milking machines behind for a career working with heavy earth-moving equipment.

The decision wasn’t easy for the award-winning agricultural student who’d spent his youth in farming. Of the many life-changing moments he experienced as a young man, none compared to joining the Army and serving two terms in Vietnam. It was there he developed an affinity for operating large machinery, and honed his wide range of skills.

The Silacci dairy, a mainstay in the Lakeville area for more than 100 years, was begun by Quinto and Velaria Dado Silacci, who raised their six children, Truman, Paul, Alma, Esther, Walter and Lloyd on the scenic property.

In 1945, Paul and Walter Silacci began milking their 110-cow herd on a nearby 700-acre ranch bought from the Dado family. They constructed a parlor barn — just the second barn of its type west of the Mississippi — and were one of the first dairies to purchase bulk feed from Hunt & Behrens. When the brothers needed to build new fences, they bought the old Lakeville Telephone Company and sawed the telephone poles into fence posts.

The oldest of Walter and Loretta Silacci’s three children, Larry was born in 1946. As a child he was often told to “stay out of the way.” But that had changed by the time he was nine, when he began feeding cows and washing out barns. In 1961, as the ranch increased to about 200 dairy cows, Silacci joined the Future Farmers of America at Kenilworth Junior High and started buying registered Holstein heifers, which he’d show, but not sell, at the Sonoma-Marin and Sonoma County fairs.

He was an accomplished guitar player, and with cousins Ronnie, an accordion prodigy, and Don, on guitar, formed a popular trio, The Sheperds. The music group entertained at area events, including the variety shows that used to precede the fireworks displays at the Fairgrounds.

His accomplishments in dairy, crop farming and soil and water management led to FFA achievement awards. Silacci attained Chapter Farmer status for his senior year FFA project at Petaluma High (Class of ’64), which included eight registered Holsteins, one veal calf, 23 acres of oats and soil conservation. He was a member of the chapter dairy judging and Farm Mechanics teams. In 1965, he reached the State Farmer level.

With that much vocational preparation and schooling, it looked like Silacci’s life as a rancher was predestined. But once he joined the Army in 1965 and was sent to heavy equipment school and to parachute jump school — which paid an additional $55 a month — things changed.

“I had always planned to go back to the family ranch,” said Silacci. “It took a lot of work, but it was a good life and the only life I knew.”

Discharged from the service, he ran a small hay business and married Christy Raven. They moved to his father-in-law’s Bloomfield ranch and began raising a family, while Larry worked in agricultural construction, building reservoirs and effluent ponds. He then became a mechanic for Dolan Trucking, while still working at the ranch.

Most Popular Stories
Bathtub art project gets Petaluma council blessing
Friendliness is key at ‘old school’ Willowbrook
New Petaluma farmer’s market at The Block
Casad a Leghorn product
Low on money, Petaluma Arts Center lays off staff

In 1991, he began working for Redwood Ag Management, before purchasing its equipment in 2004 to start his own business, Larry Silacci Grading & Excavating, a company that specializes in road grading, creek restoration, repairing dams and barn pads.

“Lately we’ve been building lots of horse arenas,” Silacci explained. “It’s very gratifying work and I feel I’m doing the right thing for the planet.”

Larry and Christy Silacci raised two sons, Doug and Lucas, and share Bloomfield Ranch with Christy’s sister and brother-in-law, Gene and Trina Corda, and other family members.

In honor of his uncle, Lloyd Silacci, who became a tool design engineer and aerospace machinist after owning a Petaluma automotive speed shop, and was regarded as Petaluma’s most accomplished all-around motor sports enthusiast for racing roadsters, hardtops, dragsters, and off-road vehicles, Larry Silacci has a framed blown head gasket hanging on his wall. A souvenir of his uncle’s failed attempt to set a land speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats.

When asked what he would have done differently with his life if he had it to do over, Silacci broke into a wide smile.

“Not a damn thing,” he said.

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ column runs every other week. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)

Most Popular Stories
Bathtub art project gets Petaluma council blessing
Friendliness is key at ‘old school’ Willowbrook
Last-inning heroics win section title for American Majors
Low on money, Petaluma Arts Center lays off staff
New Petaluma farmer’s market at The Block
Casad a Leghorn product
Vintage Petaluma bungalow on the market for $735,000
Grazing a Petaluma trail