Friendliness is key at ‘old school’ Willowbrook

This is the third in a six-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part four, running next week, we take a visit to The Hide-Away in downtown Petaluma.

If it weren’t for the eye-grabbing signs out front proclaiming “COCKTAILS,” “Cold Beer,” weekend Karaoke events, and the promise of being served “a really good burger,” it might be possible to drive past the Willowbrook Ale House, at the far North end of Petaluma Boulevard, without even noticing it’s there. During the day, the tan-hued, brown-shingled, two-story structure almost disappears into its surroundings. At night though, with various neon signs announcing the names of popular beers, and a gentle glow emanating from within the Willowbrook’s many windowed interior, the venerable old bar and grill is a whole lot harder to miss.

And once inside, its many regulars attest, the Willowbrook is the kind of laidback watering hole you’ll likely want to keep returning to.

“This is a friendly, family-oriented place, what you might call old-school,” says Kirk Furlong, a bartender at the Willowbrook for over five years. “We’re far enough from downtown that we don’t get the ‘kiddles’ too often,” he notes, dropping a sassy sobriquet for the young and inexperienced drinkers now known for populating Petaluma’s downtown bars by the hundreds on weekend evenings. Says Furlong, “The kiddles we do get are the ones who don’t want to be downtown playing human bumper cars. I used to be the barroom manager for Finbar Devines, before it became Maguire’s, and I’ve pretty much had my fill of downtown.”

The Willowbrook, Furlong says, is a much more pleasant scene, where the patrons mostly know how to show a bit of decorum in public.

“Not that we don’t get the occasional clown or idiot, looking to get sloppy,” he says. “That just comes with the territory when you serve alcohol, whether it’s a roadhouse in Petaluma or the Carnelian Room in San Francisco.”

On this Sunday afternoon, as the tail-end of the Giants’ loss to the Oakland As plays out on the TV screen above the bar, Furlong serves a small, chatty assortment of patrons, ranging from the mid-30s to what the career bartender affectionately calls “retirement age and then some.”

Once known as the Willow Creek Inn, the iconic establishment has long been a part of Petaluma’s libation-imbibing history. The building was erected in 1886, and according to a large plaque just outside the front door, its original owner was William Harvey Hayne, who ran the place as a saloon in the early 1900s. Previously, it served as a stagecoach stop for Wells Fargo, and by the time Hayne’s widow sold the place to Herman Bartlett in 1907, it was named The Willow Brook Hotel. The building has had many identities and occupations over the years, operating as a grocery store and gas station through the Prohibition era, an important check-in point on the Indian Redwood Marathon race — which took place twice (in 1927 and 1928), and ran from City Hall in San Francisco to Grants Pass, Oregon — and various types of inns, hotels, and motels, reportedly once offering room rentals by the hour.

Today, the interior is decorated in classic, eclectic, barroom bric-a-brac style, from humorous signs about guns and alcohol — “Jameson’s is like Duct Tape — It fixes everything” — to the dozens of roadster-shaped whiskey decanters that fill shelf after shelf all around the bar. There are five pool tables, a “Guardians of the Galaxy” pinball machine, and a small, open kitchen in which the aforementioned “really good burgers” are prepared.