Helping Out: PTA Paintball Party, Charity Golf Classic, Rotary Pasta Dinner

This is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

PAINTBALL PARTY – A benefit for Valley Vista Elementary School PTA

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A day of high-energy paintball games at Petaluma’s own Playland (at the Petaluma fairgrounds). Participants get all the equipment needed to be safe and competitive. The three hour party is open to everyone over 10 years of age, though kids under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign the use waiver. Instructors will be on hand for those who’ve never played paintball and answer all questions.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Valley Vista Elementary School is a K through 6th public school in West Petaluma, with a campus that includes gardens, a preschool program and a daycare center. Find out more at www.petalumacityschools.org/domain/427.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The paintball event takes place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets are $30 and include all equipment. Reservation available at Eventbrite.com (search for Valley Vista).

25TH ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC - benefit for Citizens Against Homicide

Friday, Aug 3, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Citizens Against Homicide non-profit are hosting their 25th annual golf tournament celebration and encourage participants to sport their best original costume with a theme of their choosing. The event includes a putting contest, complimentary meals with entry and prizes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Citizens Against Homicide is a non-profit organization in support of families and friends who have lost loved ones to homicide. The group supports crime legislation, advocates for grieving families, and acts as a support group for emotional trauma. Most of the board members have lost family members to homicide themselves. Learn more at Citizensagainsthomicide.org

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Rooster Run Golf Course 2108 East Washington St. Tickets are $150, and are available at www.eventbrite.com. Deadline for entry is July 20.

ROTARY PASTA DINNER – Fundraiser for international projects

Monday Aug. 6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma’s three Rotary Clubs have joined together to create an evening of entertainment for young children, including a pasta dinner with salad, bread and dessert with admission. The Keeney Triplets, from the San Francisco Scottish Fiddler ensemble, will perform traditional Scottish music and Irish dancing. The Loma Vista School’s Percussion and Marimba band will perform as well, along with kids from the Cinnabar Theater’s children’s program.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Event proceeds will benefit a range of global service projects that advocate for children’s needs such as installing solar panels in Guatemalan classrooms, building a school in Dominican Republic, and the Clean Water Project in Uganda to name a few.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at Brewsters Beer Garden. 229 Water St. North. Tickets range from $0 - $20 and are available at www.eventbrite.com

DOG BOWL TOURNAMENT - Benefitting Petaluma’s K9 Program

Friday Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma Police Department’s 7th annual Dog Bowl Tournament fundraiser for the department’s loyal K9 program. Everyone is welcome to participate and trophies and prizes will be awarded to serious contenders. The top team will gain free entry for next year’s games.