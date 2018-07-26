s
Petaluma Pet Stories: A Damaltian named Domino

GENIE CASTRO

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 26, 2018, 9:01AM

July 26, 2018, 9:01AM
PETALUMA PET STORIES

In this semi-regular series, Petalumans tell the true tales of their beloved (and sometimes not-so-beloved) pets, from hitchhiking dogs to adventurous pigs to talkative birds. Have you got a great story about a pet you’ve known and loved? Drop a line with the basic details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. You need not write the whole story (we could just call up and interview you), but feel free to do so if you’d like. Please include contact info, and maybe even a photo. If we like what we see, your Petaluma Pet Story could be the next to appear in these pages.

In January of 2002, we first laid eyes on our wonderful dog Domino (then named Roman) in the Argus Courier’s “Petaluma Pets of the Week” sponsored ad.

We weren’t really looking for a new dog, but Roman’s adorable picture and endearing story caught our eye. The very next day we went to see him at the original Petaluma Animal Shelter. We spotted him right away, sitting quietly in his kennel looking out at us. Next to him was what looked to be a Dalmatian (named … Domino) who was continuously barking.

To get away from the commotion we took Roman out for a walk. Right away we felt a connection with this gentle, frightened dog who needed a home. We adopted him on the spot. The shelter had named him Roman, we learned, because he had been found roamin’ around a parking lot. But we all thought that Domino was a more suitable name for this black-and-white spotted dog, so that’s what we named him.

Once we got him home it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

There was definitely a “period of adjustment” that went on for a good six months. We’ll never know what Domino’s former life was like, but we did know that he suffered from severe separation anxiety and was very sensitive. He wanted to be with his people all the time.

Of course this was not always possible.

When he was left alone in the house for any amount of time, Domino would get into trouble, destroying anything he could get his mouth on.

The day we came home to find Domino sitting in the living room with the remains of our TV remote all around him, we knew it was time to call a professional doggie behaviorist. She came to the house and was quite helpful giving us ideas to help Domino live safely and harmoniously in our home. It took some time, and a lot of patience, but things got better. Domino slowly blossomed into a happy, confident dog, the best dog ever.

From the beginning it was obvious that Domino was a smart and eager to please. He quickly learned basic commands and tricks. His favorite - and the one he was clearly most proud of - was “fetch the paper”. He didn’t actually pick up the newspaper. Someone had to put it in his mouth. But then he would hold his head high and prance back into the house and drop it at our feet with a big grin on his face. Sometimes he would wake us up with a cold nose to our face, so we’d rise and let him do what he wanted to do, which was usually to go fetch the paper.

One of our fondest early memories of Domino was the day it snowed … in Petaluma. He had only been with us for a couple of weeks when on Monday, January 28, of 2002, we woke to find it had snowed all over town! All of the neighbors came outside, excited to check out the freshly fallen snow. Domino had the best time that day, running through Bond Park with the other dogs.

It was quite a sight to see.

Another one of Domino’s favorite activities was playing in water. He was truly a water dog. He loved wading in the pond at Helen Putnam Park and Lynch Creek (always leashed, of course), running through lawn sprinklers, and (best yet), belly flopping into a large mud puddle at Rocky Park, followed by going feet first into the drinking water bucket.

PETALUMA PET STORIES

He was such a mess to clean up!

When Domino was heading into his senior years, he started having problems with his legs. We could see he was slowing down. It turned out to be neurological, so we tried different supplements and acupuncture treatments, neither of which seemed to help or stop the progression of his illness.

In 2014 we took him to the Blessing of the Animals event at St. Francis Winery. It was a warm October day, and we waited in line for some time. When it was finally Domino’s turn, he walked right up to the priest, jumped feet first into the bucket of holy water, and dunked his head.

Perhaps he knew he needed all the blessings he could get.

The priest laughed and, for good measure, blessed him several times.

Domino’s health continued to decline over the next year or so. He was having a harder and harder time getting around. Then came the dreaded day when we knew it was time to say good bye to our sweet boy. It was June of 2015, when he peacefully crossed the Rainbow Bridge, at home, surrounded by the family who loved him so much.

We were blessed to have Domino as a member of our family for 13 great years. He lived a good, long life, and brought a lot of joy to our lives.

Domino was truly a wonderful dog.

