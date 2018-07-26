How to stay busy as a bumblebee this summer

Each morning as the sun rises, while yawns echo throughout the world and the scent of coffee fills the air, humans are not the only species headed to work. The bumblebee - for approximately 10 to 20 million years - has been laboring away, pollinating 80 percent of all flowering plants, including a majority of crops that humans depend on. Unfortunately, as a result of an 87 percent decline since the 1990s, the beloved bumblebee was officially added to the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2017.

Which brings us to summertime.

With summer in full swing, plants are blooming and bees are itching for their daily dose of pollen. The mantra of “save the bees” has become commonplace, but what can humans do to support our fuzzy friends?

Choosing native plants for the backyard ensures climate adaptability and a stable food supply for varying species of bees who run on different seasonal cycles. By bordering fruits and vegetables with native plants, pollination of crops improves. It is a win-win, essentially. Experts also suggest Milkweed which attracts bees and other insects due to its sweet nectar.

Like humans, bees need a home too.

If one can get past the incessant buzzing, purchasing or building a bee home offers a safe habitat for the colony. Smart gardening and tactful thinking can protect the air-bound colonies and remind humans that the survival of bees quite literally determines the survival of all.

But what’s the point of survival in the summer without fun things to do on long, warm days and short, (sometimes) foggy nights? Here are a number of activities in Petaluma and beyond to keep us all as busy as bees between now and September.

MOVIES IN THE

PARK - HONEY, I

SHRUNK THE KIDS

Thursday, July 26,

after sunset (space

open at 6 p.m.)

Lucchesi Park

It is finally that time of year again. Movies in the Park will be kicking off with the 1989 adventure comedy, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Wayne Szalinski, played by Rick Moranis, is a family man and aspiring inventor who unintentionally shrinks his four children down to the size of an ant when they go searching for a missing baseball in his lab. Upon returning home, Szalinski throws his not-so-faulty shrink ray in the garbage can across the backyard. In an effort to be made kid-sized again, the children now must make the perilous journey through jungle-like grass, harsh rainstorms set off by sprinklers, and escape from giant predators in the form of backyard critters.

Free Admission.

CAR(E) SHOW

FUNDRAISER

Saturday, July 28,

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casa Grande High

School

See gorgeous classic cars of all kinds, plus all manner of family fun, from bounce houses a live music to raffles, food and shaved ice. A benefit for the Salvation Army’s local Back to School drive, to distribute school supplies to kids in the community who need them. The event is free. If you’d like to show of your car, there’s a $25 entry fee.

Want to know more? Call 707-769-0716 or write Mitham.Clement@usw.salvationaaaarmy.org.

COUNTY FAIR

Thursday, August 2 – Sunday, August 12, gates open 11 a.m.