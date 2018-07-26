s
s
How to stay busy as a bumblebee this summer

OLIVIA HUNT

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 26, 2018, 12:01PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
Each morning as the sun rises, while yawns echo throughout the world and the scent of coffee fills the air, humans are not the only species headed to work. The bumblebee - for approximately 10 to 20 million years - has been laboring away, pollinating 80 percent of all flowering plants, including a majority of crops that humans depend on. Unfortunately, as a result of an 87 percent decline since the 1990s, the beloved bumblebee was officially added to the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2017.

Which brings us to summertime.

With summer in full swing, plants are blooming and bees are itching for their daily dose of pollen. The mantra of “save the bees” has become commonplace, but what can humans do to support our fuzzy friends?

Choosing native plants for the backyard ensures climate adaptability and a stable food supply for varying species of bees who run on different seasonal cycles. By bordering fruits and vegetables with native plants, pollination of crops improves. It is a win-win, essentially. Experts also suggest Milkweed which attracts bees and other insects due to its sweet nectar.

Like humans, bees need a home too.

If one can get past the incessant buzzing, purchasing or building a bee home offers a safe habitat for the colony. Smart gardening and tactful thinking can protect the air-bound colonies and remind humans that the survival of bees quite literally determines the survival of all.

But what’s the point of survival in the summer without fun things to do on long, warm days and short, (sometimes) foggy nights? Here are a number of activities in Petaluma and beyond to keep us all as busy as bees between now and September.

MOVIES IN THE

PARK - HONEY, I

SHRUNK THE KIDS

Thursday, July 26,

after sunset (space

open at 6 p.m.)

Lucchesi Park

It is finally that time of year again. Movies in the Park will be kicking off with the 1989 adventure comedy, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Wayne Szalinski, played by Rick Moranis, is a family man and aspiring inventor who unintentionally shrinks his four children down to the size of an ant when they go searching for a missing baseball in his lab. Upon returning home, Szalinski throws his not-so-faulty shrink ray in the garbage can across the backyard. In an effort to be made kid-sized again, the children now must make the perilous journey through jungle-like grass, harsh rainstorms set off by sprinklers, and escape from giant predators in the form of backyard critters.

Free Admission.

CAR(E) SHOW

FUNDRAISER

Saturday, July 28,

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casa Grande High

School

See gorgeous classic cars of all kinds, plus all manner of family fun, from bounce houses a live music to raffles, food and shaved ice. A benefit for the Salvation Army’s local Back to School drive, to distribute school supplies to kids in the community who need them. The event is free. If you’d like to show of your car, there’s a $25 entry fee.

Want to know more? Call 707-769-0716 or write Mitham.Clement@usw.salvationaaaarmy.org.

COUNTY FAIR

Thursday, August 2 – Sunday, August 12, gates open 11 a.m.

Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa

The theme this year is ‘A Salute to Heroes,’ a celebration of the real-life heroes who risked everything during last October’s fires, as well as a fun-filled chance to salute the kind of heroes who wear capes and fight supervillains. Daily activities will include special programs for all. The Hall of Flowers this time out will feature the theme “Seasons of Sonoma,” with floral representations of the county’s rugged coastal bluffs, towering redwoods, color-changing vineyards and more. Special musical events for 2018 include appearances by rock legends Blood, Sweat and Tears, plus country crooner John Michael Montgomery, the inaugural Sonoma County Fair Blues Festival, with Grammy winner Grady Champion and others. The fair will feature the Norcal Brewfest, horse racing, a vast carnival and midway, all the usual fair foods (Fried Candy, anyone?), and lots more besides.

Want to know more? SonomaCountyFair.com.

GREEN MUSIC

CENTER FIRE

BENEFIT: BRAD

PAISLEY & BONNIE

HUNT

Friday Aug. 3 - Saturday Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Weill Hall, Green Music Center

The Green Music Center will host a two-day benefit event titled “Thicker Than Smoke” as part of the ongoing recovery process following the North Bay October fires. The event will welcome country artist Brad Paisley as well as actress Bonnie Hunt (“Cars,” “Return to Me”) who will host an acoustic concert on the outdoor lawn of Weill Hall. Local author Brandon Spars will begin the event with some live storytelling, and local speakers will have an opportunity to share their own stories. The event is designed specifically to benefit first responders who suffered losses during the fires. First responders are eligible for free tickets to the event. Tickets start at $45.

Want to know more? Visit gmc.sonoma.edu

BROADWAY UNDER

THE STARS - SHALL

WE DANCE

August 3 - 19,

7:30 p.m.

Jack London State

Historic Park

The Transcendence Theatre Company’s four-part summer series is prepared to entertain hundreds of eager patrons a night with Broadway-inspired productions featuring established singers and dancers with diverse and multifaceted backgrounds ranging from appearing in “Mamma Mia,” Young Frankenstein,” and “Mary Poppins.” Broadway Under the Stars includes a pre-show picnic on park grounds as well as local food vendors and food trucks, and of course, an abundance of wine. “Shall We Dance” showcases movement and rhythm in addition to impeccable vocals. Tickets range from $45 for general admission to $145 for VIP access.

Want to know more? Visit transcendencetheatre.org

PETALUMA MUSIC

FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 4,

12 Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Royal Jelly Jive, Danny Click, The Rainbow Girls and many additional musical acts will performs on multiple stages at this annual fundraiser to keep music in our local schools. The extravaganza unfolds at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Tickets $55 general, $149 for the VIP treatment.

Want to know more? Petalumamusicfestival.org.

PET-A-LLAMA

COMEDY FESTIVAL

Friday, Aug. 16 –

Sunday, Aug. 18

The Mystic Theatre

and the Big Easy

The goofy name says it all: The inaugural Pet-a-Llama Comedy Festival will aim to make

Sonoma County laugh. The festival will unfold over three days in August, with simultaneous shows at the Mystic Theatre and The Big Easy. Highlights will include comedian Brian Posehn (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Sarah Silverman Show”), The Comedians’ Cinema Club (an L.A.- based group that reenacts popular movies on the spot), The Sklar Brothers (Netflix’s “What Are We Talking About?”), Buddy Cole (from Kids in the Hall), Todd Glass and the Todd Glass Band, and a whole lot more.

Want to know more? To see the full lineup and get information on each of the acts, check the website at Petallama.com.

COTATI ACCORDION

FESTIVAL

Saturday Aug. 18 -

Sunday Aug. 19

9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

La Plaza Park

The city of Cotati is preparing for its 28th annual Accordion Festival featuring over 40 acts from across the globe including Finland, Italy and Germany. Coined the “Woodstock of the Accordion World,” the fest accommodates varying interests including the polka tent for those who want to boogie, the jam tent, the student stage, the zydeco dance party … and the Apocalypse Stage. Over 70 vendors will participate in the festivities consisting of food, beer and wine. A free shuttle service will transport patrons from the local Smart station for convenience. Tickets are $17 presale, $19 at the gate, and free for kids 15 and under.

Want to know more? Visit cotatifest.com

LAGUNITAS BEER

CIRCUS

Saturday, Sept. 8,

Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Petaluma Fairgrounds

With the eye-catching tag-line “See things you can’t un-see! Music you can’t un-hear!” the annual Lagunitas Beer Circus returns after an unforeseen last-minute cancellation last October, in the midst of the Santa Rosa firestorms. Back with a vengeance, the massive, multi-arena event will take place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, and will feature “freaktacular entertainment” of all kinds. Acts and attractions will include a roaming marching band, plenty of live burlesque and a sideshow of jaw-dropping performance art anomalies, death-defying aerialists and first-rate musicians from all over the world. The beneficiary this year is the non-profit Petaluma Phoenix Center (better known as the Phoenix Theater), and General Circus Freaker tickets are a flat $40, which includes the first beer. Did we mention there will be beer? Well, it’s the Lagunitas Beer Circus, so of COURSE there will be beer.

Want to know more? Information at Lagunitas.com.

PETALUMA PIANO

FESTIVAL &

COMPETITION

Saturday, Sept. 15,

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Block & Trolley-

Railway Museum

Piano-playing musicians of all ages will compete for cash prizes and trophies on colorful,

artistically-adorned pianos, as part of this tuneful fundraiser for Petaluma Trolley Living History Railway Museum. Petaluma’s John Maher – aka Petaluma Peter – is organizing the event. Allstyles are encouraged (not JUST honky-tonk, but that said, honky-tonk rocks!), and a number of renowned players are already on board to compete, including David Dodd, John Allair, and Mark McQuilkin. $10 online, $12 at the door.

Want to know more? Visit Eventbrite.com (search for Petaluma piano).

PETALUMA RIVER

CRAFT BEER

FESTIVAL

Saturday, September 15, 1 p.m - 5 p.m.

Historic Downtown Petaluma

With the slogan “Brews from our backyard, right by the River,” local craft beer fanatics are destined to celebrate the 6th annual festival by lining up to sip on 23 local breweries such as Lagunitas, Henhouse, Fogbelt, 2 Tread, Bear Republic and more. Participating food venues include El Roy’s, Chicken Pharm, Petaluma Coffee & Tea Company. Food and drinks will be accompanied by live music by the riverfront. You must be 21+ to attend this event. Tickets are $40.

Want to know more? Visit Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org

