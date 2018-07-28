Petaluma’s Past: 80 Years at the Buckhorn Tavern

Eighty years ago, a 34-year-old Petaluman named Merv McCoy borrowed $800 bucks from his brother-in-law, got a bank loan, and had a building constructed at 615 South Main St.

He then installed both an on-sale and off-sale liquor license in a new saloon he would call “The Buckhorn.”

The grand opening was Aug. 8, 1938.

Merv McCoy had worked for McNear Milling as a truck driver for years, but also had happily moonlighted as a bartender around town and had always wanted his own place, and he got it.

The year 1938 was a significant one in the Country.

Unemployment had hit an unbelievable high of 19 percent! The minimum wage was just 40 cents an hour, and a monstrous flood had hit L.A., killing 115 and wiping out 5,600 homes. Internationally, news was even worse, with Adolf Hitler’s Nazis invading Austria, the Spanish Civil War raging, and Japan declaring war on China.

World War II was just around the corner.

However, although the National and International news was scary, Petaluma was enjoying the fastest business growth of any city in California (14.8 percent), with liquor sales leading the way.

Merv McCoy wanted a piece of it.

To justify his tavern’s name, he placed numerous deer, moose and elk trophies on the walls, plus a couple of eagles, for good measure. All of those — plus more — are still there today. Merv wanted The Buckhorn to reflect the good old times of the classic hunting cabin, so he lined the walls and ceiling with knotty-pine paneling.

And the restrooms?

Naturally, they are labeled “Does” and “Bucks.”

Well, the Buckhorn very quickly became a great local watering hole and, in addition to the folks from The Kresky Co. right around the corner, Henri’s Roofing just up the street, and the boys from Jamison Trucking, there were soon a bunch of “Regulars,” including Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes.

Bill often said that he got his best stories from The Buckhorn.” It was that kind of a place … and still is. The stories you hear in The Buckhorn are fun, exactly the kind you’d hope to get from a small town saloon.

Petaluma’s fast growth in 1938 was mainly a result of the new Golden Gate Bridge, which had been an immediate stimulant to local business, as motorists bought gas here — at 10 cents a gallon — and also stopped to shop. Many travelers discovered that our town was a good place to put down roots and (maybe) commute to San Francisco.

Columnist Herb Caen helped, too.

The year 1938 was his first year at the S.F. Chronicle, and he often touted the good times to be found “over the bridge.” Petaluma real estate values went straight up, as the average 3-bedroom home soared to $2,700!

Petaluma got its new fire station on ‘D’ Street that year, and the dedication brought back memories of our great fire horse, “Black Bart,” and the Knickerbocker engine, which had replaced him in 1915. The new station was designed by architect Brainerd Jones, and cost $37,000 to build.

Also that year, the Petaluma Poultry Producers unveiled their great new headquarters building. It was seven stories high and was called at the time, “Sonoma County’s greatest industrial plant.”