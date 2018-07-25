s
Out and About in Petaluma

July 25, 2018
| Updated 1 hour ago.
JILL LUBLIN PRESENTS

‘GUERRILLA PUBLICITY’

How can you use “guerrilla marketing” techniques to better grab the attention of the public and local media? In a B.Y.O. brown-bag workshop titled “Guerrilla Publicity Equals More Sales for Your Business,’ (Friday, July 27, noon-1 p.m., at WORK Petaluma, 10 Fourth St.), Jill Lublin — an expert on publicity, networking, and “radical influence” — will share some of her best tips about what the media wants, and how to use that knowledge to grab your target audience’s attention. $10. Bring a bag lunch. WorkPetaluma.com.

HELEN PUTNAM

EXTENSION BRIEFING

Aqus Café will be the host of a community briefing on where things currently stand for Helen Putnam Park, and plans to purchase adjoining property to extend the footprint of the local resource. Representatives of KCPP-Davidon will be present to offer up important details about the effort. This event is free, but reservations are recommended at info@extendputnampark.org. Monday, July 30, 6:45–8 p.m. Aqus Café, 198 H St.

LULABEL SEITZ

INTERVIEWED ON KPCA

KPCA FM’s Domenica Giovannini will interview Petaluma graduate Lulabel Seitz — the focus of PHS’s controversial grad-ceremony microphone shutdown — on Tuesday, July 31, at 7 p.m. KPCA FM 103.3 or streaming at KPCA.fm.

POSTCARD POD

Some people vote, some people won’t — and some people just need a personalized hand-written postcard to encourage them to hit the polls and make their voice heard. The Petaluma Postcard Pod is a twice-a-month gathering of concerned citizens who meet up to share their mutual love of Democracy, and to write out, address and stamp postcards to voters in California and elsewhere. Bring postcards, stamps and pens if you have them. If not, there will be plenty of supplies to work with. Tuesday, July 31, 5-7 p.m. at Aqus Café, 198 H St.

WEST SIDE STORIES:

AUG. THEME “BRAVE”

Everybody loves a good story. That’s why West Side Stories has sold out every show for years in a row. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., the popular story slam event invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a five-minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The theme for August is ‘Brave.” The audience chooses a winner, with that story then appearing in the pages of the Argus-Courier. Next live show Wednesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

On the first and third Thursdays of every month, the Petaluma Senior Center hosts a Dementia Caregivers Support Group. The next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

ANTHY O’BRIEN

SPEAKS ON ‘RISKS’

“Are You a Risk Taker?’ That’s the topic of a talk to be delivered by Anthy O’Brien at the next breakfast meeting of Petaluma’s Women in Business, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m. As part of a series titled Real Stories of Amazing Women, O’Brien will describe how she took a leap and started her own company, Top Speed Data Communications, in 2002, after 40 years in the tech field. There’s a no-host breakfast, and the talk/event is free to members of Women in Business. $5 suggested donation for non-members. Palms Grill is at 100 S. McDowell Blvd.

AUGUST’S ‘BRAVE NEW

WORLDS’ SCI-FI TALK

Science-fiction writer/cartoonist Edgar Cantero, author of the best-selling “Meddling Kids,” comes to Petaluma as part of Copperfield’s Books’ monthly Brave New Worlds conversation series. Cantero’s new book is “This Body’s Not Big Enough for Both of Us,” described as “a brilliantly subversive and comic thriller celebrating noir detectives, “Die Hard,” and the worst case of sibling rivalry ever.” Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

