For forty years, PEP Housing – aka Petaluma Ecumenical Properties – has been building and managing housing facilities designed to give low-income seniors a safe and comfortable place to live. Since 1978, the non-profit organization – founded by an alliance of civic leaders and local clergy - has been building infill apartment complexes and other facilities, expressly for the benefit of elderly local folks on the brink of homelessness.
To celebrate, PEP has a number of events and fundraisers planned for the rest of 2018, including this Tuesday evening’s “Cheers and Beers” event at Lagunitas Brewing Company. The party/celebration includes dinner, drinks, live music, games, and more. And since PEP has always been about creating families, the event will feature a number of activities for kids, as well.
Proceeds for this even go toward PEP’s four-decades-long goal of making sure no senior is forced to live on the streets, or resort to the sometimes appalling living conditions many of our community’s oldest citizens are forced into. Mainly, however, Beers and Cheers is a chance to celebrate a major milestone for a truly remarkable local institution.
PLANNING TO GO?
What: Cheers and Beers benefit
When: Tuesday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Ave.
Admission: $20 per person.
Information: PEPhousing.org.