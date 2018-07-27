The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of July 16-July 22, 2018.
Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer- winning novel “Less” — the fanciful tale of a middle-list author on a misadventure-filled book tour — has been climbing up the Petaluma Bestselling Books List for the last several weeks. This week, it steps from the No. 2 spot it held last week (and the previous two weeks) to finally claim the top spot. The only other holdover from last week’s list is David Sedaris’s essay collection “Calypso,” which moves from No. 5 to No. 2.
Local author France Rivetti, who appeared in-person last Thursday at Copperfield’s monthly Writers’ Forum, is on the list this week, her award-winning book “Fog Valley Winter: Pioneer Heritage, Backroad Rambles, and Vintage Recipes” having landed in the No. 4 spot.
Among the other newcomers to the list is Steven Rowley’s tearjerker of a novel, “Lily and the Octopus,” about a kooky single man and his dachshund Lily, and the surreal, tinged-with-magical-realism battle they engage in after the exuberant dog is diagnosed with cancer (the octopus of the title). The best parts of the book are its descriptions of Lily’s ecstatic doggy-thoughts, which come out in short, excited bursts of exclamation pointed words.
Meanwhile, on the Kids and Young Adults List, Ed Vere’s picture book “How to Be a Lion” is in the top spot for its third week in a row (can we get a “roar!” or at least a thumbs up if roaring isn’t your thing?), with Tom Angleberger’s fanciful “The Princess and the Pit Stop” making its debut on the list at No. 2.
Vera Brosgol’s hilarious and inventive graphic novel “Be Prepared,” a recent constant on the Young Adults list, drops from No. 2 to No. 8.
FICTION & NON-FICTION
1. “Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer
2. “Calypso,” by David Sedaris
3. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller
4. “Fog Valley Winter,” by Frances Rivetti
5. “Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” by Mark Manson
6. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance
7. “Dodge City,” by Tom Clavin
8. “Lily and the Octopus,” by Steven Rowley
9. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann
10. “Meddling Kids,” by Edgar Cantero
KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS
1. “How to Be a Lion,” by Ed Vere
2. “The Princess and the Pit Stop,” by Tom Angleberger
3. “Dude!” by Aaron Reynolds
4. “Wings of Fire: Lost Continent,” by Tui Sutherland
5. “Laugh-Out-Loud Ultimate Jokes for Kids,” by Rob Elliott
6. “The Marvelous Book of Magical Horses,” by Klutz
7. “The Prince and the Dressmaker,” by Jen Wang
8. “Be Prepared,” by Vera Brosgol
9. “Wolf Keepers,” by Elise Broach
10. “Where’s Waldo 30th Anniversary Edition,” by Martin Handford
(Data compiled by Patti Norman of Copperfield’s Books)