THURSDAY

CHUCK SHER & FRIENDS

A practicing jazz bassist, a world-renowned jazz book publisher and long-time KRCB radio host of Jazz Connections, Chuck Sher does it all. He has an extensive library of contemporary jazz music from Brazil to Latin America to Europe. Sher — appearing again at Red Brick this weekend — is a self-taught musician who has written and published around 60 jazz-based books, and is deeply involved in the jazz community. His goal is to inspire bass players to dig into their craft and learn the ins and outs of the music. 101 2nd St. 6 p.m. No cover. Redbrickrestaurants.com.

FRIDAY

TANGLED UP IN BLUE BAND

This Bob Dylan tribute band will take the stage at Aqus Café performing songs from all phases of Dylan’s career. Lead singer Richard Sumberg has recorded with Howie Wyeth, a former drummer for Dylan on two albums. On harmonica, Corey Jennings also has experience touring with established blues musicians. The band incorporates influences from Johnny Cash, Tom Petty and classic blues. 189 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

CHARLEY PEACH

The Sonoma County-based alternative-funk-rock band Charley Peach returns to the Big Easy for and upbeat, weekend-starting show that will include appearances by folk duo Vive La Reve, and the Aly Rose Trio, purveyors of jazz-rock-pop. 7:30 p.m. 128 American Alley. $8. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

BARREN ALTAR, WITH INFERNAL DAMNATION, ONEIRIC ECLIPSE & ARM THE VALKYRIE

Founded in 2005 by teenagers frustrated by their small town upbringing, Infernal Damnation co-headlines this classic metal lineup. They blend old school death, black and thrash metal, and rely on aggressive riffs and raw vocals. Local band Barren Altar deliver doom metal and a general hatred for humankind. Join the fun at the Phoenix Theater. 201 Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. Thephoenixtheater.com.

TRUTH & BEAUTY LECTURE: PRE-RAPHAELITES AND OLD MASTERS

Ever been curious about the year 1848? Hosted by the Petaluma Library, this art lecture and discussion will be led by a docent from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. The focus of the seminar will be on the pre-Raphaelite brotherhood, an artistic alliance aspiring to rebel against contemporary Victorian art (think of them as the Doom Metal rockers of their day). The discussion will focus on the change in art from the late medieval era to the late renaissance, when artists like Botticelli and Raphael flourished, and their use of stained glass and textiles. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. 2 p.m. No cover. Sonomalibrary.org.

SUNDAY

BACKYARD BBQ SERIES WITH LESLIE STEVENS

The third annual Backyard Barbeque series welcomes families and friends of all ages to enjoy food, beer and live music. Leslie Stevens is a singer-songwriter originally from Los Angeles, who has performed beside artists like Father John Misty and Joe Walsh of The Eagles. The young artist has just two albums under her belt, one with her backing band, The Badgers, from 2010 and another titled “The Donkey and The Rose,” from 2016. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. 6 p.m. $10-$20. Twinoaksroadhouse.com.