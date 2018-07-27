s
Petaluma Profile: Petaluma artist Janet McBeen sculpts with wire

GIL MANSERGH

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 26, 2018, 6:01PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
When you enter Petaluma’s Riverfront Art Gallery, it’s the shadows that pull you towards Janet McBeen’s wire sculptures.

“I love the simplicity of line that the wire draws,” McBeen says. “But most of all, I love the shadow image that the wire creates on the wall behind it. (As a result), the lighting and a light-color background are important. With Riverfront’s dark walls, I need to put up my own backgrounds.”

After seeing wire art by Seth Minor at BarnDiva in Healdsburg, the former kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary and Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley began “messing around” with wire scraps she found in her husband’s shop.

“I started making pieces based on continuous line drawings, but quickly discovered that sculpting with wire is like dancing with a partner who leads you in different directions,” she says. “The advantage of wire is that you can change it after you’ve made it, and after taking a workshop with ‘wireist’ Diane Kameter, I learned to attach different wires together to get the effects I wanted.”

Although some of her pieces are “frameless,” McBeen often creates “things in a box,” by placing them in a wire frame.

“I’ve been working with wire for over seven years and am inspired by many things,” she explains. “I’ll start with an idea, often take a photo for reference, make a wire frame of the right size, and then create a simple drawing of how the piece will look. I love working with different thicknesses of black wire because it creates the simplicity of a pen and ink drawing.”

Although she prefers the shadow contrasts when using black wire, the current exhibition at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts dictated something else.

“The theme is ‘Green,’ and calls for different interpretations using that color,” she explains. As a result, McBeen used green wire for her “Three Frogs on Lilies” sculpture.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, McBeen met her contractor husband at Sonoma State, and they have been in Petaluma since 1980.

“We live in the house we built in 1987,” she says. “We moved across the creek for a while, but then moved back. I can say with some degree of certainty that this is our final resting place.”

Family is very important to McBeen, and feedback from her family is what prompted her to place her pieces in galleries.

“I enjoyed making wire pieces so much, I kept making more and more until the family got tired of them as gifts,” she admits. “I was invited to show at Riverfront, and have placed works there ever since. This is my first time as a featured artist, however.”

McBeen says that when her daughter got married, “their invitation included a friend’s cartoon drawing of the couple. It was perfect for a wire sculpture, and that became part of our wedding gift.”

With an infant granddaughter nearby, McBeen appreciates the flexibility of being a wire artist.

“People often ask me how long something takes to make,” she says. “The answer is that each piece takes as much (or as little) time as it takes. It’s also very portable — which allows me more time to play with the baby.”

Janet McBeen’s wire art is currently on display at Petaluma’s Riverfront Gallery through September 2nd, and at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts main gallery through September 9th.

(Contact Gil Mansergh at GilMansergh@comcast.net)

