Mentor Me collecting school supplies: Petaluma’s Mentor Me nonprofit has been once again amassing school supplies to distribute to kids in need as another summer vacation draws to an end. Other local organizations, including the Petaluma Women’s Club, have chipped in, but Mentor Me has announced that the need for pencils, paper, backpacks, calculators and other education-oriented gear is proving greater than anticipated. Locals can help by donating gift cards, making cash donations, purchasing items from Mentor Me’s Wish List (keep reading for info on viewing that) and delivering them to the Cavanagh Recreation Center (426 8th St.), or shopping in person or by phone at Fishman Supply (1345 Industrial Ave., 707-763-8161), and letting Fishman deliver the items to Mentor Me. To view the Wish List, or to make donations to Mentor Me, visit WeAreMentorMe.org/school-supply-drive.

Petaluma SMART riders invited to North Bay Community Celebration: To mark the one year anniversary of the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit going operational, SMART is throwing a party on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Novato Hamilton Station in Marin. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, local beer and wines, North Bay vendors of all kinds, all sorts of SMART giveaways, and fun stuff for families to do. In addition, SMART is offering free train service all day on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18 and 19.

Alchemia Choir performing Friday night pre-shows at ‘Shakespeare in Love’: Singers from Alchemia — a Sonoma County nonprofit devoted to providing artistic opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, including through Petaluma’s Alchemia Gallery — are providing a Green Show-style concert before performances of “Shakespeare in Love” at this summer’s fifth and final Shakespeare in the Cannery festival. Held in the outdoor remains of a cannery ruins in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, Shakespeare in the Cannery has been staging elaborate shows for five years, but as the property has been sold to developers, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ will be the swan song. To celebrate five years of live theater in a unique, reclaimed spot, the Alchemia Choir will be presenting a pre-show concert of songs from Broadway shows. The show begins at 7 p.m., Fridays-Sunday through August 5, but Alchemia will only be appearing on Fridays, at 6:30 p.m.. For information, visit ShakespeareintheCannery.com.

