s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sports, shots, stories & ‘characters’

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 26, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

EXPLORING THE BARS

This is the fourth in a six-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part five, running next week, we take a visit to Traxx Bar & Grill, just across from the SMART train station.

Don’t be fooled by the hyphen.

The name of the “Hideaway” — the longstanding bar on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma — is pronounced and written just like that, with no breaks or spaces, despite the conspicuous hyphen on the iconic yellow sign over the door. On the sign, the bar’s name is broken up into two words, one placed on top of another. But for the record, the place is not “The Hide-Away,” nor is it “The Hide Away.”

“I always just say it with one word — ‘Hideaway,’ ” reports owner John Hankins, with a laugh. “The sign’s the sign. It was like that when I bought the place. I guess there wasn’t enough space to run it all out as one word. But we’re the ‘Hideaway. We have been The Hideaway ever since the name was changed from ‘Marion’s’ in 1959.”

It’s around 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and Hankins is making room behind the bar for cases of incoming bottles and other supplies, in preparation for what is expected to be a busy weekend at the Hideaway. A couple of regulars are seated at the bar, including Frank Sanchez, who occasionally pops up to assist Hankins and the delivery person in bringing stuff in from truck parked out front. Among the stacks of provisions being brought in are several racks of pre-prepared “Jello shots” in large, plastic syringes — a pun on the word “shot” — filled with green Jello and, presumably, vodka.

“They’re very popular,” says Hankins of the brightly colored, pun-powered accessories, hauling the racks back to the kitchen to be stored in the refrigerator till later in the evening.

“I had a stroke ten years ago, so I had to learn how to do everything left handed,” Hankins explains a few minutes later, demonstrating his southpaw bartending skills in pouring a drink for a recently arrived customer. “I shake hands left-handed now too,” he adds with a grin. “You do what you have to do, right?”

The Hideaway opens every morning at 10 a.m., allowing Hankins to serve customers and swap stories in relative peace and quiet. All while doing all the usual tasks that required of someone running a busy bar: cleaning, restocking, paperwork, and the like.

“Days are pretty mellow in here, quiet but steady,” Hankins says, adding, “Weekend nights, though? Weekend nights are not quiet.”

True enough. On a street known for attracting weekly hordes of twenty- something and thirty-something bar-hoppers, all making their way from one watering hole to another, The Hideaway has always been a very busy spot, attractive for its sports-themed environment, its willingness to cater to popular trends, and its history as the oldest existing bar on Kentucky.

“We’re definitely sports-oriented in here, as you might have assumed from the décor,” Hankins says, nodding toward the nearest wall, on which a number of framed and autographed baseball jerseys are on display. There are dozens of uniforms throughout the bar, along with photos and other bits of baseball, football, boxing and basketball memorabilia. “I’m a big Oakland Raiders fan, myself — though I guess I have to get used to saying Las Vegas Raiders now,” Hankins notes. “I’ve had season tickets for the Raiders since they’ve been back from L.A., so … yeah. Sports is the big theme.”

EXPLORING THE BARS

This is the fourth in a six-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part five, running next week, we take a visit to Traxx Bar & Grill, just across from the SMART train station.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma American Majors one step from Nor-Cal title
American Elevens still alive in NorCal
20 things people who moved from Sonoma County to Texas say they miss the most
Sonoma County median home price breaks $700,000 barrier
Farmhouse chic Petaluma estate on the market for $2,875,000

Hankins has owned the Hideaway for 24 years now, ever since taking the place over in 1994. His grandparents owned two bars on Kentucky Street, including the original Central Club, back when it was located just down the street. The other bar was known as the Palace.

“I guess running bars is kind of a family business,” Hankins allows. “I remember, years and years ago, when there were bars all over this town, in every little neighborhood. Though there was a time — back when I bought the place — when the Hideaway was the only bar on Kentucky. A lot of the little neighborhood bars, the grocery stores with bars in the back, have all gone away, and now there are a lot more bars right on Kentucky. Things change, right? That’s okay.”

Gesturing to the pool tables lined up in the next room, Hankins notes that while weekend nights might be packed with out-of-towners and youthful locals, there is plenty of activity at the Hideaway on most days and weeknights, too.

“We have a pretty active pool league, and we’ve had a lot of grand champions,” he says, referring to the PPC League (Petaluma, Penngrove and Cotati), in which players from different bars in the area compete for trophies and local hero bragging rights. In Petaluma, some of the other bars that participate include the Willowbrook, the Roaring Donkey, the Aquarium, and the Buckhorn. “We’re pretty much always in the running for Grand Champion. I have six men’s teams on Wednesday nights, and two women’s teams on Monday nights. This year the Hideaway had the top men’s and women’s shooters in the league.”

It’s no surprise, after so many years, that the Hideaway has become the home to a number of “characters,” who lend as much atmosphere to the place as those crisp, colorful uniforms on the wall.

“That’s The Mouth of Petaluma down there at the end of the bar,” Hankins says, in reference to Sanchez. “He’s a regular at all the bars downtown. This place would not be the same without The Mouth.”

As if on cue, Sanchez barks out a laugh, responding to some unheard remark from the delivery person. Sanchez then raises his distinctively raspy voice to remark, “Oh, sure, I was raised very religious. I’m a Buddhist Satanist! What do you think of that?”

“I could write books, with what I see in here every day,” Hankins says with a smile.

He probably should write a book.

Over the years, Hankins has amassed a huge number of stories, usually about other regulars who’ve made the Hideaway their home. Asked for a favorite memory, Hankins does not hesitate.

“My father, he worked at San Quentin prison for 18 years,” he begins. “He’s the first guy who uncovered the existence of prison gangs in the system. Anyway, he used to come in here after he retired. And there was this old guy who used to sit down at the end of the bar. His name was Charles Brubaker. He was a former prisoner at San Quentin.

“In the ’70s,” Hankins continues, “capital punishment was suspended in the state of California, and at the time, my dad was the executioner at San Quentin. Well, Charlie was four hours away from being executed when that happened. So Charlie got off Death Row, and eventually, he got out, and he used to come in here.

“And my dad, he’d been well-respected by the prisoners, so when he’d come in here, if Charlie was sitting down there, Charlie would wave at my dad and say, ‘Hi Sarge! Hi Sarge!’ The thing is, my dad used to get $150 for being an executioner. So when Charlie’s execution was called off, my dad didn’t get paid, right? So, one time, Charlie was in here, and he saw my dad and said ‘Hi Sarge!’ and my dad just looked over at him and said, ‘Charlie. You still owe me $150.’ ”

It’s clear that given enough time, Hankins could go on telling such stories for hours.

For example, since he’s been thinking about Charlie Brubaker …

“Charlie, he’s the first person who ever told me what a Moscow Mule was,” says Hankins. “He used to carry a little bottle of ginger beer, and a tin cup. And he’d hand me that cup and say, ‘Can you pour me a little vodka in there?’ And he’d add some of the ginger beer, and say, ‘That’s what you call a Moscow Mule!’ That was long before Moscow Mules became so popular.”

With a smile, Hankins picks up a bar-towel, with his left hand of course, and with a good-natured shrug, adds, “Best thing about being a bartender? You never get bored, especially around here. That’s the truth. And you can’t say that about a lot of jobs.”

(Send comments to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call 707-766-8462)

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma American Majors one step from Nor-Cal title
American Elevens still alive in NorCal
20 things people who moved from Sonoma County to Texas say they miss the most
Two arrested after Petaluma store burglary
Out and About in Petaluma
Rohnert Park to explore new housing on industrial land
Sports, shots, stories & ‘characters’
Sonoma County median home price breaks $700,000 barrier