Sports, shots, stories & ‘characters’

This is the fourth in a six-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part five, running next week, we take a visit to Traxx Bar & Grill, just across from the SMART train station.

Don’t be fooled by the hyphen.

The name of the “Hideaway” — the longstanding bar on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma — is pronounced and written just like that, with no breaks or spaces, despite the conspicuous hyphen on the iconic yellow sign over the door. On the sign, the bar’s name is broken up into two words, one placed on top of another. But for the record, the place is not “The Hide-Away,” nor is it “The Hide Away.”

“I always just say it with one word — ‘Hideaway,’ ” reports owner John Hankins, with a laugh. “The sign’s the sign. It was like that when I bought the place. I guess there wasn’t enough space to run it all out as one word. But we’re the ‘Hideaway. We have been The Hideaway ever since the name was changed from ‘Marion’s’ in 1959.”

It’s around 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and Hankins is making room behind the bar for cases of incoming bottles and other supplies, in preparation for what is expected to be a busy weekend at the Hideaway. A couple of regulars are seated at the bar, including Frank Sanchez, who occasionally pops up to assist Hankins and the delivery person in bringing stuff in from truck parked out front. Among the stacks of provisions being brought in are several racks of pre-prepared “Jello shots” in large, plastic syringes — a pun on the word “shot” — filled with green Jello and, presumably, vodka.

“They’re very popular,” says Hankins of the brightly colored, pun-powered accessories, hauling the racks back to the kitchen to be stored in the refrigerator till later in the evening.

“I had a stroke ten years ago, so I had to learn how to do everything left handed,” Hankins explains a few minutes later, demonstrating his southpaw bartending skills in pouring a drink for a recently arrived customer. “I shake hands left-handed now too,” he adds with a grin. “You do what you have to do, right?”

The Hideaway opens every morning at 10 a.m., allowing Hankins to serve customers and swap stories in relative peace and quiet. All while doing all the usual tasks that required of someone running a busy bar: cleaning, restocking, paperwork, and the like.

“Days are pretty mellow in here, quiet but steady,” Hankins says, adding, “Weekend nights, though? Weekend nights are not quiet.”

True enough. On a street known for attracting weekly hordes of twenty- something and thirty-something bar-hoppers, all making their way from one watering hole to another, The Hideaway has always been a very busy spot, attractive for its sports-themed environment, its willingness to cater to popular trends, and its history as the oldest existing bar on Kentucky.

“We’re definitely sports-oriented in here, as you might have assumed from the décor,” Hankins says, nodding toward the nearest wall, on which a number of framed and autographed baseball jerseys are on display. There are dozens of uniforms throughout the bar, along with photos and other bits of baseball, football, boxing and basketball memorabilia. “I’m a big Oakland Raiders fan, myself — though I guess I have to get used to saying Las Vegas Raiders now,” Hankins notes. “I’ve had season tickets for the Raiders since they’ve been back from L.A., so … yeah. Sports is the big theme.”