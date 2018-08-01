DEMENTIA SUPPORT

On the first and third Thursdays of every month, the Petaluma Senior Center hosts a Dementia Caregivers Support Group. The next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

BOARD GAME

SATURDAYS

On the first and third Saturdays of every month, Aqus Café is now hosting an afternoon session of Strategy Board game play for kids and their parents, from 2-5 p.m. A wide array of strategically-inclined games (from Settlers of Cattan to Lost Cities and Best Treehouse Ever) will be available for kids to play, with the intention that participants will find new friends and enjoy the social engagement of joining in board game-focused group activities. Oh, and a lot of these games are kind of a blast, too! No charge. 198 H St.

ANTHY O’BRIEN

SPEAKS ON SUCCESS

“Are You a Risk Taker?” That’s the topic of Anthy O’Brien’s talk at the next breakfast meeting of Petaluma’s Women in Business, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m. O’Brien will describe how she took a leap and started her own company, Top Speed Data Communications, in 2002, after 40 years in the tech field. There’s a no-host breakfast, and the talk/event is free to members of Women in Business. $5 suggested donation for non-members. Palms Grill is at 100 S. McDowell Blvd.

COMEDY IMPROV

With the title “Theater Improvisation for Everyday Life,” this audience participation event is clearly not just another comedy show. Actor-teacher Linda Lau will lead attendees through a number of physical and metal games designed to demonstrate how theatrical improvisation can be used to decrease fear and anxiety, build confidence, and practice the fine art of thinking on one’s feet. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7-9 p.m. Aqus Café, 198 H St. No charge.

‘BRAVE NEW WORLDS’

SCI-FI AUTHOR TALK

Science-fiction writer/cartoonist Edgar Cantero, author of the best-selling “Meddling Kids,” comes to Petaluma as part of Copperfield’s Books’ monthly Brave New Worlds conversation series. Cantero’s new book is “This Body’s Not Big Enough for Both of Us,” described as “a brilliantly subversive and comic thriller celebrating noir detectives, “Die Hard,” and the worst case of sibling rivalry ever.” Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. 140 Kentucky St.

POETRY ON THE

ROAD IN PETALUMA

The annual Marin Poetry Center Traveling Show returns to Petaluma on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Each “show” features five poets — all members of the acclaimed Marin Poetry Center, headquartered at San Rafael’s Falkirk Cultural Center — performing their own works, introduced by a rotating series of hosts. Taking place at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., next week’s Petaluma stop on the tour will be hosted by Susan Gunter, with poetry read by Donna Emerson, Gail Entrekin, Dave Seter, Julia Vose and Tobey Hiller. No cover. Copperfieldsbooks.com.