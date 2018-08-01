THURSDAY

ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE

LED ZEPPELIN

EXPERIENCE

Described as “head and shoulders above all other Zeppelin tributes,” Zoso — founded in 1995, and coming to the Mystic Theatre this weekend — has managed to develop a respectable reputation within the realm of tribute bands. Each member embodies both the appearance and the musical stylings of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones. If you missed out on seeing the real thing, or simply need some nostalgia in your life, the Zoso experience is probably for you. To date, the group has performed more than 2,400 times. Bay Area-based Black Sabbath tribute band Electric Funeral adds to the classic rock event by delivering timeless Sabbath tracks. 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). $18. Mystictheatre.com.

FRIDAY

BUCK NICKELS AND

LOOSE CHANGE

Born and raised on a ranch in Sonoma, singer-songwriter and lead guitarist Buck Nickels is an authentic Sonoma County cowboy. Alongside him are Larry “Loose Change” Cragg on vocals, “Rawhide Ross” Perry on Bass, and CC “Colorado” Dawson on drums. Together, the four are versatile musicians who implement the banjo, saxophone, keyboard, harmonica and pedal steel. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. 8 p.m. No Cover. Must be 21 or older. twinoaksroadhouse.com.

THE COFFIS BROTHERS

Jamie and Kellen Coffis blend folk, blues, R&B and rock influences, and were clearly raised listening to Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Beatles. They channel the Southern California Americana sound on their third studio album, “Roll With It,” which was recorded on analog tape in Hollywood and features songs about learning from rough times and coming out on the other side. Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. N. 5 p.m. No Cover. brewstersbeergarden.com.

SATURDAY

DUSTY GREEN BONES

BAND & SEBASTIAN

SAINT JAMES

A five-piece electronic “new-grass” group based in the Bay Area, will kick off the Petaluma Music Festival’s famous After Party. This high energy bluegrass band is aiming to modernize traditional bluegrass by expanding their musical horizons to include several genres simultaneously. Their unfiltered, raw aesthetic is a product of their collective musical curiosities and a knack for improvisation. Incorporating electric bass and electric mandolin, they are defining their own genre, rather than fitting into a preconceived box. Taking a break from perfecting his first studio album, American rock-folk-blues singer-songwriter Sebastian Saint James will also grace the stage. He has released three DIY albums and was voted People’s Choice Best Performer in Sonoma County, and has received three North Bay Music Awards. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No Cover. Bigeasypetaluma.com

CHIME TRAVELERS

Rick Kelly and Jay Lewallen are acoustic guitar players with classic vocal harmonies reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s. Their performances feature a variety of songs from artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and The Eagles. Their goal is to remind listeners of the emotion and memories the aforementioned eras evoked. Red Brick, 101 2nd St. 8 p.m. No Cover. redbrickrestaurants.com.

SUNDAY

MEN OF WORTH CELTIC

DUO AT CINNABAR

James Keigher and Donnie Macdonald make up Men of Worth, a folk group that combines Scottish and Irish elements. Since 1986, the duo have performed nationally and internationally, and have released two albums. They perform with a selection of instruments such as the mando-cello, concertina, octave mandolin, bodhran, banjo and guitar. They’ve won legions of fans with their energetic, engaging performances, full of passion for their craft. Their lyrics bounce between languages ranging from English to Irish Gaelic and Scots Gaelic. Cinnabar Theater. 3333 Petaluma Blvd N. 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at door. Cinnabartheater.org.