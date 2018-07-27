Cinema Toast: ‘Mission Impossible’ sequel a stunt-lover’s goldmine

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT (PG-13)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Sean Harris

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

The’ Mission Impossible’ movies are all about the real-time stunts that Tom Cruise performs himself, so there is no doubt that Cruise is the actor that we see. Co-star Simon Pegg sums things up when he says, “He’s genuinely risking his life to entertain people - which is incredibly valiant - and daft.” If you want to save some time and money, director Christopher McQuarrie has posted a slick “All Stunts” short on YouTube that features behind-the-scenes shots of the following stunts - The Long Line, The Downward Spiral, The Motorcycle Chase, The Rooftop Jump and The Halo Jump. You can even watch Cruise explain, “I stuck my foot out to soften the impact [when slamming into a building], and could instantly tell it was broken.” In true “The show must go on” style, Cruise then climbs up to the rooftop and limps away. Cruise is notoriously famous for only having three expressions, so the other performers (most notably Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Angela Bassett) act circles around the film’s star. And he IS the star here, and everyone makes sure the audience knows this vital piece of information. The plot? If it matters, it’s about Crusise’s Ethan Hunt capturing a former British Intelligence Agent turned terrorist by repeatedly putting himself in danger after tacitly agreeing to tackle “the mission - should you wish to accept it.”

3 pieces of ‘A 57-year-old actor doggedly continuing to accept these so-called “Impossible” missions’ toast

DON’T WORRY: HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT (R)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Beth Ditto, Kim Gordon, Udo Kier

Directed by: Gus Van Sant

Joaquin Phoenix turns in yet another Oscar-worthy performance, playing the alcohol-addicted, wheel-chair-bound cartoonist John Callahan in ‘Don’t Worry: He Won’t Get Far On Foot,’ but because of director Gus Van Sant’s love of confusing, time-fractured, out-of-sequence storytelling, you’ll have to work harder than necessary to appreciate the nuance of Phoenix’s work. The same is true for Jonah Hill’s turn as the AA sponsor looking after his brood of addicted “piglets” as they go through group therapy while surviving one day at a time.

3 pieces of ‘AA group sessions have never been better depicted’ toast

BLINDSPOTTING (R)

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Janina Gavenkar, Ethan Embry

Directed by: Carlos Lopez-Estrada

The gentrification of their Oakland hometown prompted Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to write and star in this should-see (despite being difficult to find among the summer blockbusters) film. Diggs plays Collin, a young black man on the last three days of probation who works beside his white buddy Miles (Casal), at a moving company. The catalyst for the film is a police shooting witnessed by Collin, and the moral dilemma (and probable loss of freedom) he faces if he steps forward to reveal what he saw. There is real talent in the film’s words, dialogue and acting skill (Casal is a prize-winning slam-poet, and Diggs played in Hamilton), but the whiplash shift from buddy-comedy, to social commentary, to racist reality might have been aided by a stronger director.