s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Cinema Toast: ‘Mission Impossible’ sequel a stunt-lover’s goldmine

GIL MANSERGH

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 27, 2018, 1:39PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT (PG-13)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Sean Harris

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

The’ Mission Impossible’ movies are all about the real-time stunts that Tom Cruise performs himself, so there is no doubt that Cruise is the actor that we see. Co-star Simon Pegg sums things up when he says, “He’s genuinely risking his life to entertain people - which is incredibly valiant - and daft.” If you want to save some time and money, director Christopher McQuarrie has posted a slick “All Stunts” short on YouTube that features behind-the-scenes shots of the following stunts - The Long Line, The Downward Spiral, The Motorcycle Chase, The Rooftop Jump and The Halo Jump. You can even watch Cruise explain, “I stuck my foot out to soften the impact [when slamming into a building], and could instantly tell it was broken.” In true “The show must go on” style, Cruise then climbs up to the rooftop and limps away. Cruise is notoriously famous for only having three expressions, so the other performers (most notably Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Angela Bassett) act circles around the film’s star. And he IS the star here, and everyone makes sure the audience knows this vital piece of information. The plot? If it matters, it’s about Crusise’s Ethan Hunt capturing a former British Intelligence Agent turned terrorist by repeatedly putting himself in danger after tacitly agreeing to tackle “the mission - should you wish to accept it.”

3 pieces of ‘A 57-year-old actor doggedly continuing to accept these so-called “Impossible” missions’ toast

DON’T WORRY: HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT (R)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Beth Ditto, Kim Gordon, Udo Kier

Directed by: Gus Van Sant

Joaquin Phoenix turns in yet another Oscar-worthy performance, playing the alcohol-addicted, wheel-chair-bound cartoonist John Callahan in ‘Don’t Worry: He Won’t Get Far On Foot,’ but because of director Gus Van Sant’s love of confusing, time-fractured, out-of-sequence storytelling, you’ll have to work harder than necessary to appreciate the nuance of Phoenix’s work. The same is true for Jonah Hill’s turn as the AA sponsor looking after his brood of addicted “piglets” as they go through group therapy while surviving one day at a time.

3 pieces of ‘AA group sessions have never been better depicted’ toast

BLINDSPOTTING (R)

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Janina Gavenkar, Ethan Embry

Directed by: Carlos Lopez-Estrada

The gentrification of their Oakland hometown prompted Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to write and star in this should-see (despite being difficult to find among the summer blockbusters) film. Diggs plays Collin, a young black man on the last three days of probation who works beside his white buddy Miles (Casal), at a moving company. The catalyst for the film is a police shooting witnessed by Collin, and the moral dilemma (and probable loss of freedom) he faces if he steps forward to reveal what he saw. There is real talent in the film’s words, dialogue and acting skill (Casal is a prize-winning slam-poet, and Diggs played in Hamilton), but the whiplash shift from buddy-comedy, to social commentary, to racist reality might have been aided by a stronger director.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the location of the Carr fire in Redding in real time
Petaluma’s Hideaway a haven for local ‘characters’
‘Worst area’ of Petaluma, Lynch Creek Trail gets renewed attention
Petaluma sets cell phone tower policy
New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth

3 pieces of ‘Should see for the questions raised and the fresh, new talent showcased’ toast

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES (PG)

Starring the voices of: Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Nicolas Cage

Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail

As the title announces to one and all, ‘Teen Titans,’ the fart-joke-laced Cartoon Network show has come to the big screen. Everything is presented with a jovial, sophomoric sense of “Let’s make fun of the superhero schticks,” and even Stan Lee gets to laugh at himself in a cameo. Adults should enjoy the asides about DC superhero movie failures, and the kids will enjoy watching the TV-familiar antics of Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Raven while learning the importance of teamwork, friendship, and egocentrism.

3 pieces of ‘Who decided all movies aimed at adolescents need to have fart jokes?’ toast

(Comments? E-mail gilmansergh@comcast.net)

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the location of the Carr fire in Redding in real time
Petaluma’s Hideaway a haven for local ‘characters’
Petaluma sets cell phone tower policy
‘Worst area’ of Petaluma, Lynch Creek Trail gets renewed attention
Petaluma Pet Stories: A Damaltian named Domino
Street closures set for weekend Ironman
Judge voids sale of county land for housing project
New Petaluma art gallery aims to support homeless youth