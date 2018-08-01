A gleaming planet Earth, supported on the back of a soaring crane and caressed by the linked arms and hands of the children of the world. That striking image anchors 12th grade student Kahsaia de Brito’s award-winning painting “Peace Across the World,” which took first place in this year’s inaugural Peace Crane Youth Art Contest. Sponsored by Sonoma County Peace Crane Project, the contest drew art works from junior high and high school artists all over Sonoma County, invited to create a painting or drawing inspired by the phrase, “Picture a world free of nuclear weapons.”

The first and second place winners of the 2018 Youth Art Contest, in both the junior high and high school categories, will be on display at this year’s Nuclear Remembrance Day, on Sunday, August 5, at Petaluma’s Helen Putnam Plaza.

For over 25 years, The Peace Crane Project - originally founded under the name of The Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day Committee - has been presenting the annual memorial event marking the anniversary of the bombing of two cities in Japan on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, at the end of WWII. The primary focus of the organization is to draw attention to the dangers of nuclear proliferation, and to work toward the elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide. This is the first year for the art contest, with a call for submissions already going out for 2019.

First place winner De Brito is a senior at Technology High School in Rohnert Park. The second place winner in the high school category is Jessica Cambreros, a junior at Rohnert Park’s Pathways Charter School. Her painting is titled “Dreaming of Something Different,” and pictures a young woman daydreaming, with the hands of world leaders shaking in peace above her, and a field of graves and corpses below.

In the Junior High category, the first place prize was awarded to 6th grader Liana Semet, of Orchard View School, in Sebastopol, for her grim but fanciful painting “Starting All Over,” portraying a small child sitting on a patch of green grass under a glass dome on the moon, from which she gazes across space toward a dead planet Earth. Ava McKeever, a 7th grader at White Hill Middle School, in Marin, was announced as the second place winner for her work titled “War is Ugly, Peace is Beautiful.” It’s a vivid drawing of an angry mushroom cloud rising over a blue river, with mountains in the background and the title of the drawing inscribed in bold letters.

In addition to the display of the art works, this year’s Nuclear Remembrance Day will feature an interfaith opening prayer and offering of incense, a musical performance by Elliot Kallen and a dance performance by Ten Ten Taiko, a Japanese tea ceremony presented by Sachiko Knappman, an origami workshop, the folding of a six-foot-long origami peace crane, and many other activities.

