Playing it SMART: a daytime trip to AT&T

I am running (sort of) through San Francisco.

Gasping and sprinting — if that’s the word for my woefully un-speedy gait — I race down the Embarcadero, moving as fast as my legs will carry me.

Breathing hard, darting quickly through-and-around scores of pedestrians, bicycles, cars and the occasional BART train, I move in the direction the Ferry Terminal building, only occasionally glancing back to see if a certain group of men are still on my tail.

They are.

The trio is roughly half a block back, two of them slowly closing the gap between us. The other one seems to be falling behind now. Clearly, he’s even more winded than I am. Returning my gaze to the path in front of me, I spy my friend Dan Zastrow, about half a block ahead of me, waiting at a red light, beckoning me to pick up the pace.

Summoning what energy I have left, I increase my speed, knowing I am carrying the weight of two beers, one ballpark “Giants Dog,” a large, above-average melon-and-tomato salad from the Garden Table bistro at AT&T Park, countless unshelled peanuts, and a catfish Po’Boy sandwich from a back alley bar a few blocks from the park. That’s where Zastrow, myself, and the three gentlemen behind us were recently enjoying a post-game meal together, before discovering that — if we are to catch the last Northbound SMART train of the evening from San Rafael to Sonoma County — we need to be on the second-to-the-last Marin-bound ferry.

That boat is scheduled to leave the terminal in just over ten minutes.

Thus the unplanned sprint down the street.

My day began nearly 12 hours ago, when I boarded the Southbound SMART train at the downtown Petaluma station. Zastrow, along with Mark McMullen — one of the three fellows now bringing up the rear of our 1.5 mile dash — were already aboard, having caught the train at the Northernmost Santa Rosa station. In Petaluma, about two dozen folks boarded the train when I did, and by the sheer number of orange-and-black T-shirts, hats and jackets on display, it was clear that they were also on their way to see the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park, for a day game beginning at 12:45 p.m.

It’s my first time using SMART to get to a Giants game, and I’m making plenty of mental notes along the way. For instance, the cost of a weekday trip from Petaluma to San Rafael? It was $7.50 for me. There’s a discounted rate of $3.75 for seniors, youths, and disabilities.

Approaching Marin Civic Center, the train’s conductor stops by to see if we’ve properly “tagged on” with our Clipper Cards, the same pre-paid plastic rectangles we will use to board the ferry to San Francisco, and presumably, back again. Asked if today is a fairly typical number of people heading south, the conductor says no. If it weren’t for the game at AT&T Park, this particular train would have a fraction of the riders currently aboard.

“The day games definitely are bringing more people onto the train,” he acknowledges, “with probably the largest number of game-goers boarding in Petaluma. Petaluma has a lot of Giants fans, I guess. People are discovering that the train is a pretty good way to get to AT&T … as long as they’re willing to be a little patient and use a bunch of different forms of transportation. But a game day is supposed to be a fun day, so as long as people keep a spirit of adventure, it’s still better than driving down in your own car, dealing with traffic and parking.”