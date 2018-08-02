s
s
Playing it SMART: a daytime trip to AT&T

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | August 2, 2018, 6:01AM

August 2, 2018, 6:01AM
REMAINING GIANTS DAY GAMES

Tuesday, Aug. 7, first pitch 12:45 p.m. Giants vs. Astros

Sunday, Aug. 12, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Pirates

Saturday, Aug. 25, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Rangers

Sunday, Aug. 26, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Rangers

Saturday, Sept. 1, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Mets

Sunday, Sept. 2, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Mets

Wednesday, Sept. 12, first pitch 12:45 p.m. Giants vs. Braves

Sunday, Sept. 16, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Rockies (Star Wars Day)

Saturday, Sept. 29, first pitch 1:05 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers

Sunday, Sept. 30, first pitch 12:05 p.m. Giants vs. Dodgers (Fan Appreciation Day)

I am running (sort of) through San Francisco.

Gasping and sprinting — if that’s the word for my woefully un-speedy gait — I race down the Embarcadero, moving as fast as my legs will carry me.

Breathing hard, darting quickly through-and-around scores of pedestrians, bicycles, cars and the occasional BART train, I move in the direction the Ferry Terminal building, only occasionally glancing back to see if a certain group of men are still on my tail.

They are.

The trio is roughly half a block back, two of them slowly closing the gap between us. The other one seems to be falling behind now. Clearly, he’s even more winded than I am. Returning my gaze to the path in front of me, I spy my friend Dan Zastrow, about half a block ahead of me, waiting at a red light, beckoning me to pick up the pace.

Summoning what energy I have left, I increase my speed, knowing I am carrying the weight of two beers, one ballpark “Giants Dog,” a large, above-average melon-and-tomato salad from the Garden Table bistro at AT&T Park, countless unshelled peanuts, and a catfish Po’Boy sandwich from a back alley bar a few blocks from the park. That’s where Zastrow, myself, and the three gentlemen behind us were recently enjoying a post-game meal together, before discovering that — if we are to catch the last Northbound SMART train of the evening from San Rafael to Sonoma County — we need to be on the second-to-the-last Marin-bound ferry.

That boat is scheduled to leave the terminal in just over ten minutes.

Thus the unplanned sprint down the street.

My day began nearly 12 hours ago, when I boarded the Southbound SMART train at the downtown Petaluma station. Zastrow, along with Mark McMullen — one of the three fellows now bringing up the rear of our 1.5 mile dash — were already aboard, having caught the train at the Northernmost Santa Rosa station. In Petaluma, about two dozen folks boarded the train when I did, and by the sheer number of orange-and-black T-shirts, hats and jackets on display, it was clear that they were also on their way to see the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park, for a day game beginning at 12:45 p.m.

It’s my first time using SMART to get to a Giants game, and I’m making plenty of mental notes along the way. For instance, the cost of a weekday trip from Petaluma to San Rafael? It was $7.50 for me. There’s a discounted rate of $3.75 for seniors, youths, and disabilities.

Approaching Marin Civic Center, the train’s conductor stops by to see if we’ve properly “tagged on” with our Clipper Cards, the same pre-paid plastic rectangles we will use to board the ferry to San Francisco, and presumably, back again. Asked if today is a fairly typical number of people heading south, the conductor says no. If it weren’t for the game at AT&T Park, this particular train would have a fraction of the riders currently aboard.

“The day games definitely are bringing more people onto the train,” he acknowledges, “with probably the largest number of game-goers boarding in Petaluma. Petaluma has a lot of Giants fans, I guess. People are discovering that the train is a pretty good way to get to AT&T … as long as they’re willing to be a little patient and use a bunch of different forms of transportation. But a game day is supposed to be a fun day, so as long as people keep a spirit of adventure, it’s still better than driving down in your own car, dealing with traffic and parking.”

A spirit of adventure.

True enough.

Our 30-minute train ride will end at the transit mall in downtown San Rafael, where City-bound commuters are faced with the option of taking a shuttle to the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, or cabbing it via Uber, Lyft or … one supposes, an actual cab. Since the three of us are meeting up with additional friends, rendezvousing several blocks away at the Rafael Film Center, some of us opt for calling an Uber. The rest, having unexpected work-related conflicts, will meet us later at the ballpark. Once at the Ferry Landing, our clipper cards will rack up another $11 charge for the 35-minute, 11:10 a.m. excursion across the Bay. Upon disembarking in San Francisco, we’ll have the aforementioned 1.5 mile hike up the Embarcadero to the ball park.

As for which ferry to take, there is, of course, the option of buying a ticket for the special Giants Ferry directly to the park, dropping off passengers within a few steps of its back gate. Since it fills up quickly, the Giants Ferry requires advance purchase, and is a bit pricier than the regular ferry at $13.50, each way. Having chosen the regular ferry, we boarded almost immediately after our Uber rider deposited us in front of the terminal.

The driver, when asked, admitted that he has heard of a gradual uptick in Uber calls from the SMART train station to the ferry, on game days.

“I don’t usually get those calls, though,” he said. “I live in Concord, and almost never drive in Marin. I just happened to be driving someone to San Rafael, saw your request, and figured, “Okay, I’ll just do this one before heading back home.”

The cost of the drive (given that we were driven in an SUV), is $31.00.

One Ferry ride later, followed by our leisurely sashay to the ball park (interrupted by a brief stop for Bloody Marys), one 4-hour-long, 12-inning game, one truncated post-game dinner, and that strenuous run to the Ferry terminal, and we’ve somehow all managed to tag on (another $11 apiece) and make it aboard for the 7:20 p.m. ride to Larkspur, arriving at 7:45 p.m.

Once there, we wait 10 minutes for another Uber, which still manages to get us to the San Rafael SMART station in plenty of time to catch the final Northbound train of the night (another $7.50), leaving San Rafael at 8:35 p.m. The original three of us say goodbye to the rest of the group, who head off on foot to their respective vehicles, and we tag on and find a seat.

The train is nearly empty now, the majority of those baseball fans who took the train earlier having already caught an earlier ride back.

The quiet of the train is comparitively peaceful to the vivid energy of our day.

“Weird to have had to run so hard, basically almost killing ourselves, just barely making the ferry, only to end up waiting for a car and a train,” says McMullen, noting the importance of keeping one’s eye on all appropriate departure schedules when taking a trip involving five different methods of transportation (including, our own cars and, of course, our feet).

The sun has all but completely set as the train leaves the station, heading back toward Petaluma. It’s been a long day, and I’m tired, but after all of it, the train ride north is a perfectly relaxing way to wind down. At 9:06 a.m., I bid Zastrow and McMullen farewell, and disembark at the downtown Petaluma station, along with a guy in a Giants jersey and his friend, sporting a Cubs jacket.

“Great day, great game,” says the Giants fan, who gives his name as James. “The Giants won, so my friend here isn’t as happy as I am but, but it was a great day, and I really love taking the train to day games. I just wish the SMART train ran later so we could take it for night games too. Oh well. Maybe someday.”

Walking back to my car, I make a mental calculation that had I just driven myself to the ballpark and paid for parking there, the grand total of the day would have been about fifty dollars, including bridge toll and gas. Subtracting the hours of the game, my round-trip commute would have probably been about five hours. Instead, my commute was closer to eight hours, including the mad down through San Francisco.

And my own total charges for the train, the Uber, and the ferry: $45.

So, now I know. On game days, it costs a little less to take the SMART train, but takes a bit more time. Small moments of stress are balanced with lengthy moments of relaxation. All you need to make it work is a clear plan, a good sense of time and schedule, and — just in case — a certain sense of adventure.

