Festive holiday concerts in Petaluma

Petaluma celebrates the sounds of the season with a variety of concerts this month featuring local choirs and ensembles.

A Santa Rosa Children’s Chorus Christmas

The Santa Rosa Children’s Chorus presents a Christmas program from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St.

The chorus is preparing for their concert tour to Germany, Austria and Prague in June 2016.

Tickets are $20 general; $25 for balcony seating. Children accompanied by an adult will be admitted free.

For tickets, call 778-4398 or go online to petalumamuseum.com.

Festival of Christmas

Celebration Choir, Casa Grande Concert Choir, Kenilworth Junior High Band, Petaluma Junior High Band perform at Festival of Christmas, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 12-13 at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

In addition to the concerts, the Festival of Christmas features children’s crafts and games, a living nativity scene, tea room, food court and more. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Petaluma Valley Baptist Church at 763-2277.

Petaluma Chorale’s Holiday Concert

The Petaluma Chorale presents its annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

The Petaluma Chorale is a community chorus under the sponsorship of the Santa Rosa Junior College Community Education Program at the Petaluma campus. The mixed vocal ensemble averages about 50 singers. The chorus will be performing a variety of holiday and season songs for the concert.

Admission is $12 general; $10 seniors and students; and free for kids 12 and under accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 762-8222.

Scattered Winds Quartet

The Scattered Winds Quintet perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St.

The group consists of musicians from the Sonoma County Philharmonic Orchestra and other Bay Area groups. They will be performing a set or rarely heard pieces by Persichetti, Taffanel and Klughardt.

Tickets are $15 general, $10 PAC members and are available at the door.

Visit petalumaartscenter.org or call 762-5600 for tickets and information.

Christmas Jug Band

The Christmas Jug Band brings its holiday concert to Petaluma at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley.

The band features an all-star lineup of Bay Area musicians including Paul Rogers, Tim Eschliman, Duke Dagreaze and Ken Jacobs, plus Turtle VanDemarr, and for the first time, Cheyenne Young. The band performs original holiday numbers, parodies of unlikely classics and jug band versions of seasonal favorites. Their material ranges from holiday pop and jazz classics, such as “Winter Wonderland” to more off-beat tunes as “I’m Dreamin’ of a Wet Christmas” “Santa Lost a Ho” and “Santa Don’t Do It.”

Tickets are $10. For information, visit bigeasypetaluma.com or call 776-4631.

A Christmas Concert

The choirs and instrumentalists of First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma present its annual “Christmas Gloria” concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church, 939 B St.