Out and About in Petaluma

Fiftieth anniversary of the Summer of Love

The Petaluma Library presents a lively and colorful lecture on the celebrated 1967 cultural explosion in the Bay Area, on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. The lecture is in cooperation with the De Young Museum, in San Francisco, where the flower-powered exhibition ‘Summer of Love: Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll’ runs through August 20. The Library event will include a slideshow of iconic rock posters, photographs, music and more.

Sixth-Century art form presented for first-timers

The ancient art of bonsai tree cultivation will be explained and demonstrated during a special “gateway” class on Sunday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at the Seed Bank, 199 Petaluma Blvd. The class will be taught by Bullseye Bonsai owner Donald Hoisington, who has over ten years of experience growing and tending bonsai trees. At 12:30 is a beginner’s workshop, after which all participants will leave with their very own miniature Bonsai tree. Early demonstration is free, workshop is $30 for materials. Rareseeds.com.

Eighth year of Sunday Cruise-ins

You never know who’s going to show up, or what they’ll drive in, at Fourth & Sea’s popular monthly Sunday Cruise-in events, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at the iconic local restaurant, 101 4th St. The casual car-show hang-outs have now been going on for eight years, generally held the last Sunday of every month, from June to October. Music of the fifties and sixties will be “broadcast” into the parking lot, where regulars and newcomers eat fish-and-chips and ice cream, and revel in a bit of historic 50s-and-60s automotive idolatry. Check it out, Sunday, July 30.

First-ever Carnival for a Cause

Carny games, festive food, great beer, and live music are just a fraction of the activities planned for this Tuesday, August 1 fundraiser, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Pat Jordan Band will be playing, an array of favorite carnival games will allow you to test your skill, and a delicious dinner will be served, courtesy Lombardi’s. It all happens at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell. Tickets $20, available at alzcarnivalforacause.eventbrite.com.

Tenth annual Petaluma Music Festival

Make sure to mark your calendars for 2017’s Petaluma Music Festival, Saturday, August 5, at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The annual event is a benefit for music programs in local public schools, and has raised more than $200,000 to keep music alive in the schools. This year’s musicians will include Poor Man’s Whiskey, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Royal Jelly Live, The Pulsators, Miss Moonlight, Scott Law & Ross James’s Cosmic Twang, Stu Allen & Friends. The T Sisters, Moonalice, the Bootleg Honeys, and more. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., and stay open till 9:30 p.m. Tickets $50. Available through PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

20th Annual Petaluma Progressive Festival

The San Francisco Mime Troupe will be headlining this yearly celebration of progressive thought, action, and art, in what looks to be one of the most entertaining PFs in years. In addition to the Mime Troupe performing their timely new musical “Walls,” songwriting satirists Sandy and Richard Riccardi will be making audiences laugh with outrageously spot-on songs, Karym Sanchez will give a spoken word performance, there will be dance, ceremony, ritual, and, sure, there will be some speakers too. Sunday, August 5, from Noon to 5 at Walnut Park, corner of Petaluma Blvd. and D Street.