THURSDAY

LE HOT CLUB SWING

Making its Big Easy debut, this four-piece Gypsy jazz swing band is inspired by the Hot Jazz stylings of France in the 30s and 40s. The Big Easy. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. Bigeasypetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

DETROIT DISCIPLES

Though their name and sound come straight from the Motor City, the Detroit Disciples are solidly based in Sonoma County, where they have developed an enormous fan-base since forming in 1985. Known for their tight, accomplished, straight-up roots-rock sound and first-rate original songs, the Detroit Disciples come to the Twin Oaks for an evening of serious fun and infectious power-pedal musical enlightenment. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. 8:30 p.m. first set. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

FLANELHED

This popular 24-year-old Bay Area band with the weird-but-cool name has changed a bit over the years, but still retains its original commitment to writing and performing engaging, inventive guitar-driven hard-edged rock and roll, pulled along by Chris Matthews’ soaring vocals and impressive song-smithing. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey, 146 Kentucky St. 8 p.m. No cover. Roaring-donkey.com.

THE SOUL SECTION & THE HOTS

Two great bands, too much fun. (See interview with Soul Section front-man Kevin Mulligan on C-3). Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. 7 p.m. $17. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

DENISE MORRIS

Santa Rosa-based singer-songwriter Denise Morris, originally from Hollywood, Florida, is celebrating the release of her first album. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington. 8 p.m. $10. The PhoenixTheater.com.

THE SAM CHASE & THE UNTRADITIONAL

Bucking and tweaking normal expectations is part of what The Sam Chase & The Untraditional is all about, beginning with that extra “the” in the band leader’s name, and including the ensemble’s delightful video for the song “I’ve Got Problems” (basically a food fight in reverse, with Chase getting cleaner as the tune builds a web of words and rising dramatic amusement). Chase, a superb songwriter with an edgy view of the world, has been described as having a voice “like a Nun on the lam with a mouthful of cigarettes and curse words in a lonely bar, drunkenly dancing next to a broken jukebox.” Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. 7 p.m. $17. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

OKTOBERFEST PARTY

It’s almost October, and that means the city that loves beer (Petaluma, obviously) is about to spend a whole month loving it even more. It all kicks off at Brewster’s Beer Garden, with a massive, day-long Oktoberfest celebration featuring live polka music by the Schwabenland German Band, plenty of special German foods, and gallons of German and Bavarian beers and ales. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 229 Water St. No cover.

EM ROSSI IN PETALUMA CONCERT BENEFIT FOR ALZHEIMER’S

Petaluma’s own Em Rossi has certainly hit it big of late. The locally grown singer-songwriter and “You Tube sensation” has a new single hitting the airwaves, and less than a year after moving to L.A., has placed her songs in a number of movies, and had more than four-million views of her videos on YouTube. Now, she returns to Petaluma for a Mystic Theatre concert, along with the Hip Spanic All Stars, as a benefit for the San Francisco Walk to End Alzheimers. 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $17-$25. MysticTheatre.com/