THEATER: Actor Williams and troupe to improvise full musical, complete with songs and choreography

“Do you want to sit inside or outside?” asks Larry Williams, cup of coffee in hand, poised midway between an indoor table and the door to the sunbaked patio area. “Hey, I’m a trained improvisational comedian, so I can make it work either way.”

We choose the table. Pulling up a chair, Williams — a Petaluma resident and hard-working actor-director-and-comic — notes that we’re just down the street from Peterson Mechanical, where he works at his other job as Director of Technical Services.

“It’s a major heating, sheet-metal and plumbing business,” says Williams, who does information technology for the company, and also does detailing and drafting for the plumbing department. “I draw three-dimensional drawings of plumbing,” he explains. “We create drawings that allow you to fly through the model and see everything ahead of time.” Among the projects Williams has worked on are the Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa, and a new hospital building for Marin General.

“It’s very interesting work, it really is,” he says. “And it’s pretty much the exact opposite of improvising a musical comedy in front of a live audience before their very eyes.”

He’s referring to his latest theatrical endeavor, a little thing called “Playwright: An Improvised Musical,” which he’s directing and will appear in this weekend at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Presented by Monkey Monkey + Larry – a local improv comedy troupe with which Williams often performs — the show begins with the audience choosing a famous playwright — either Sam Shepard, Neil Simon, or Tennessee Williams — the style of which the troupe will emulate as they invent a full-scale musical, complete with songs and dance numbers, right on the spot.

“It’s something to see, believe you me,” laughs Williams, leaning forward and speaking into the recording device that is currently capturing his words. “This is a form of improvisational comedy known as ‘long form improv,’” he explains. “It’s better known in San Francisco and New York, where this kind of thing is pretty huge. I’m very excited about helping to introduce it to Sonoma County. This is not ‘Who’s Line is it, Anyway?’ which is what people think of when they hear the word ‘improv.’ This is live storytelling, two hours of a show in which the audience watches us take their suggestions, and then build the characters, create an environment, and make up a show using only our instincts, comic inclinations, and our trust of each other as comedians.”

It is, he says, as exciting to perform as it is to watch.

“It’s one of the most high-wire, on-the-edge forms of comedy you will ever see,” he says. “It would be hard enough just doing a regular play. But adding improvised music to it just makes it all the more outrageous.”

There will be a live accompanist playing along as the actors make up lyrics to go with the newly-minted tune.

“Fortunately,” Williams says, “most of us can actually sing.”

Born in Santa Barbara, the son of a highway landscaper who moved his family all over the Southwest, anywhere a new highway was being built — Pismo Beach, Crescent City, Las Vegas. When they finally settled down into a less nomadic lifestyle, Williams ended up in Novato, where he attended high school, and eventually took classes at Indian Valley College.