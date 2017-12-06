THURSDAY

GEORGIA RUTH AND THE ABSYNTH QUARTET

Start the weekend with a generous serving of Gospel and Folk, with a big side-order of Blues. 8 p.m. show. $10 cover. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER’S JURIED EXHIBITION

Featuring the whimsically decaying cars and boats of artist Jon Gariepy’s imagination, this exhibit of works by PAC members was curated by Michael Schwager, professor of art history at SSU. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville. Gallery opens Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 general, $4 seniors, students, teachers and military.

FRIDAY

MYSTIC THEATRE’S 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW

With headliners Saved by the 90s, the Mystic Theatre throws a big party for Petaluma in celebration of this 25th anniversary year. With a parade of local sponsors on hand with free goodies, this show is truly a gift to the community. All tickets are free, but there’s a two-ticket limit and you’d better snag ’em on line ahead of time if you want to get in. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com

FROBECK & THUS THE BUZZ

Northern California’s acclaimed musical purveyors of pop-funk-rock take the stage of the Phoenix for a world-class horns-and-funk dance-like-a-groove-machine show benefitting the Anova Center for Education. Opening for Frobeck is Thus the Buzz. 8 p.m. show, $10. Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

A VERY TREBUCHET CHRISTMAS

Sing along with your favorite holiday songs, with a little help from local indie-folk band Trebuchet, and others, leading guests through a set-list of popular Christmas covers. Trebuchet will also play a set of their own best-loved songs. The special guests includes Judah Nagler, Cabbagehead, John Courage and Willow & Hound. 8 p.m. Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B St. Trebuchet.com.

SATURDAY

KEVIN RUSSELL AND SOME FRIENDS

Some of the Bay Area’s finest musicians come together for an evening of western swing, classic country and honkytonk happiness. Along with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Kevin Russell, guitarist-harmonica-master Doug Adamz will join Markie Sanders (the “musical heartbeat of the band”), Rick Cutler, Steve Della Maggiora, and Sean Allen. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. First set 8:30 p.m. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

CHIT CHAT: AN ARTIST’S QUEST

Personal tales blended with original music, poetry and songs by Shadi Shamsavari (Shadismusic.com). This afternoon of personal creativity takes place at the Ice House Gallery, where its current exhibition is a showcase of textiles, photography and rarities curated by Pt. Reyes Station’s Vita Collage. 4 p.m. Ice House Gallery, in the Burdell Building, 405 E. D St. Icehousegallery.org.