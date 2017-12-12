YOUR WEEKEND DECEMBER 14-DECEMBER 17

THURSDAY

Parts and Labor

This local R&B band brings the funk, the boogie, the soul and the groove to The Big Easy, for an evening of New Orleans style tunes. 8 p.m. No cover. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Star Wars: Ep. VIII — The Last Jedi

It’s been two years since Kylo Ren performed his controversial act of patricide, then got his Darth-worshipping rear-end handed to him by Rey. That, of course, was in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: Ep. VII - The Force Awakens.’ Last Year’s diverting prequel, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ assuaged some of the epic need — felt by ‘Star Wars’ fans — to know exactly what happens next? Will Finn emerge from his coma intact? How will Carrie Fisher’s death last December affect the plot, and the fate of General Leia? And will Mark Hamill, who appeared without uttering a word in the final seconds of ‘The Force Awakens,’ show any signs that his acting his improved since 1983’s ‘Star Wars: Ep. VI — The Return of the Jedi’? We will all get a chance to find out when the new film opens at pre-screenings on Thursday night, at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinema, and pretty much EVERYWHERE else.

FRIDAY

A Chanticleer Christmas

The award-winning all-men’s chorus Chanticleer plays inside the gorgeous sanctuary of St. Vincent Church, a beautiful backdrop to an evening of vocal precision and jaw-dropping musicianship. The chorus’s new holiday show is a stylized reinterpretation of the journey of the three wise men, as they encounter a mismatched assemblage of folks from many nations and cultures. 8:30 p.m. Tickets $35 to $75. 35 Liberty St. Chanticleer.org.

Christmas Jug Band

Playing Friday and Saturday at the Big Easy, the famed Christmas Jug Band returns to Petaluma for two big nights of mightily merry Americana-blues-roots fun. Reservations recommended. 7 p.m. $15 (advance), $20 (at the door). The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble

This all-mandolin group is the only ensemble of its kind in the North Bay. Consisting of several top-notch musicians playing the mandolin, mandola, mandocello and guitar, the Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble performs under the direction of Gus Garelick, and together present an eclectic repertoire of tunes from George Frideric Handel to Janis Joplin. 2 p.m. No cover. Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Buck Thrifty

Kickin up a weird and wonderful cocktail of the uniquely infused flavors of Folky-Punky-Bluesy-Swing, Buck Thrifty is a self-described “raggedy crew of streetwise fashionistas,” ready to serve up what the good folks at the Phoenix Theatre call “a poppin’ groove for your shakin’ and-a-movin’!” Buck Thrify will be accompanied by Temecula’s Timothy O’Neil Band. 7 p.m. $10. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Smilin’ Iguanas

Playing good, mellow folk-rock and blues, the Smilin’ Iguanas are like two shots of Jimmy Buffet and one of the Grateful Dead, served with a dash of highly inventive lyrics that, assuming you’re listening closely, will possibly make you snort beer through your nose. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Roy Rogers

Amiable and full of mischief, the blues-drenched slide-guitar-playing master of toe-tapping, heart-stopping musical amazement slips into the Mystic Theatre for a pre-Christmas dose of good cheer you’ll want to stand up and shake your moneymaker to.