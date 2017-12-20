THURSDAY

THE MIGHTY GROOVE HOLIDAY PARTY AT BIG EASY

Sax-master Susan Cooperman plays the Big Easy, joined by a lineup of stellar musicians for an evening of deep grooves and big fun. 8 p.m. No cover. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

DAVID ARKENSTONE’S WINTER FANTASY

The eclectic composer and multi-instrumentalist brings a band of world-class players to the Mystic stage for an evening of globe-hopping winter tunes blending with showmanship and a touch of holiday magic. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25-$50. 8 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

DESI AND THE MISH

From Point Reyes, this folk-leaning guitar-and-cello Americana ensemble is named, not after the above-mentioned musicians, but for their pets, Desi (a dog) and The Mish (a cat). 7 p.m. No Cover. The Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

SATURDAY

OUR VINYL VOWS, THE POUNDERS & ONE-ARMED JOEY

Beloved local band Our Vinyl Vows — self-described as combining elements of surf rock and stand-up comedy — stages a celebratory pre-Christmas reunion show, joined by One-Armed Joey and The Pounders. 8 p.m. $10. Phoenix Theater. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

NO ROOM FOR ZEUS

This Corte Madera-born garage band is Dave Collman, Josh Paul, Jason Armstrong and Tom Stickley. Together, they play popular folk-rock Americana tunes from the songbooks of Johnny Cash, The Doors, Wilco and Dire Straits. 8:30 p.m. No cover. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

GYPSY TRIO

Take a break from last-minute shopping to stop by Lagunitas Brewing Company for a beer and a bite, and soul-restoring Christmas Eve (well, Christmas Eve-NOON) hour-long set by this stirring trio of local musicians playing music in the style of Django Reinhardt. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. No cover. Lagunitas.com.