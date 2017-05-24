(1 of ) 402 Barons Way is a 4 bed, 3 bath 3,473 square foot ADA friendly home on the market in Petaluma for $1,050,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) Cathedral ceilings in the formal living room at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) The foyer at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) Plenty of work-space in the kitchen at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) Modern appliances in the kitchen at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) One of three bathrooms at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) A spacious bedroom at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) The formal dining room at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) A light-filled family room at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) A two-room fireplace at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) A breakfast nook at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) A spacious deck at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) A spacious patio and colorful garden at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(14 of ) Mature landscaping at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) A quaint space for dining outdoors at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) A garden at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) Large trees provide shade at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) The stairway at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) The master bedroom at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) A fireplace warms a bedroom at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) A large tub next to a fireplace at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(22 of ) 402 Barons Way is a handicap-accessible home with a custom lift to the upper level. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(23 of ) 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(24 of ) His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(25 of ) One of four bedrooms at 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(26 of ) A street-side view of 402 Barons Way, Petaluma. Property listed by Rick Warner/Bradley Real Estate, rickwarnerrealestate.com, 415-302-6348. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)