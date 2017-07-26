(1 of ) 250 Spring Ridge Lane is a three bedroom two bathroom modern home on the market in Petaluma for $1.2 million. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) An aerial view of the property at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) Sunset warms the exterior of 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) The main entrance to 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) A modern open floor plan unites living room with kitchen at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) A cool adobe style fireplace warms the living room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) A family room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) Stunning views surround 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) The modern living room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) A spacious place to relax at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) A breakfast bar separates kitchen and living room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) Enjoy a beautiful view while cooking at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) A crisp modern design aesthetic in the kitchen at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(14 of ) Modern appliances in the kitchen at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) A seamless flow between rooms at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) Sliding doors separate indoor and outdoor living rooms at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) One of three bedrooms at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) A window seat in a bedroom at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) Clean white lines in a bathroom at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) One of three bedrooms at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) The perfect spot to cozy up with a good book in a bedroom at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(22 of ) A walk-in closet at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(23 of ) One of two bathrooms at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(24 of ) The laundry room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(25 of ) An exterior view of 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(26 of ) Incredible views surround 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(27 of ) 5.5 private acres surround 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(28 of ) Hilltop views from 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(29 of ) City views below at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(30 of ) The pastoral landscape at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(31 of ) A deck surrounds 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(32 of ) A great spot for relaxing outdoors at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(33 of ) Deck steps at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(34 of ) The perfect spot for dining outdoors at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(35 of ) A fire pit and outdoor living room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(36 of ) Views from the outdoor living room at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(37 of ) A fenced in patio at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(38 of ) An aerial view of 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(39 of ) A view of the garage and home exterior at 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(40 of ) 250 Spring Ridge Lane at dusk. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(41 of ) The main entrance to 250 Spring Ridge Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Alexa Glockner/ Sotheby's International Realty, alexaglockner.com, 415- 710-3663 (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)