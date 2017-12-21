(1 of ) 23 Princeville Court is a four bedroom, three bathroom home on the market in Petaluma for $829,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(2 of ) Beautiful landscaping in the fully fenced backyard at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(3 of ) An inviting main entrance to 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(4 of ) Soaring ceilings and towering windows at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(5 of ) A wide open floor plan unites dining room with living room at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(6 of ) A chandelier hangs over the dining room table at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(7 of ) A cozy spot for a good book at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(8 of ) Plenty of room to relax in the 2,300 square foot interior of 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(9 of ) A modern kitchen with a stove fit for a chef at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(10 of ) A sleek modern design in the kitchen at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(11 of ) A sweet breakfast nook at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(12 of ) An office/music room at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(13 of ) A fireplace warms the formal living room at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(14 of ) A relaxing reading nook at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(15 of ) His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(16 of ) A paved walkway and mature landscaping at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(17 of ) The view from the backyard at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(18 of ) A pastoral landscape from your backdoor at 23 Princeville Court, Petaluma. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-484-8088. (Courtesy of BAREIS)