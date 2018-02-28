(1 of ) 1853 Sophia Circle is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on the market in Petaluma for $839,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(2 of ) Plantation shutters on the windows at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(3 of ) French doors lead from the dining room to a cool outdoor patio at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(4 of ) Cozy up next to the fireplace at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(5 of ) Plenty of work space in the spotless kitchen at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(6 of ) A wide open floor plan unites kitchen, dining and living rooms at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(7 of ) The picture of indoor/outdoor living at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(8 of ) A spacious bedroom with stunning pastoral views at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(9 of ) A landscape of hills and vineyards surround 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(10 of ) A spacious master bathroom with tub and stall shower at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(11 of ) His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(12 of ) Vineyard views from a bedroom at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(13 of ) Plenty of a counter-space in a bathroom at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(14 of ) A laundry nook at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(15 of ) An office/family room at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(16 of ) A natural color palate and plenty of light at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(17 of ) A classic chandelier hangs over the dining room at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(18 of ) A fenced-in yard perfect for pets at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(19 of ) A spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining guests at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(20 of ) A little patio dining area at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(21 of ) A sunny spot for relaxing with a good book at 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(22 of ) A charming patio entrance to 1853 Sophia Circle, Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Boesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com, 415.497.3383. (Courtesy of BAREIS)