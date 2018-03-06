(1 of ) Sonoma County Transportation Authority held a forum to inform the public on the status of the construction work on the "Narrows". (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Paul Gullixson, Press Democrat Editorial Director (center) moderates the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum addressing the status of the "Narrows". (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) David Rabbitt, Sonoma County Supervisor speaks during the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) Jake Mackenzie, Metropolitan Transportation Committee Chairman speaks during the SPTA forum last week. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) Bijan Sartipi, District 4 Director of Caltrans addresses the audience at the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum last week in Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) State Senator Mike McGuire speaks during the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) Diane Steinhauser, Executive Director of the Transportation Authority of Marin answers a question during the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum held last week in Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(8 of ) The audience listens as speakers answer questions during the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum held last week at the Veterans Building in Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) A member of the audience listens intently as speakers answer questions during the Sonoma County Transportation Authority forum held last week at the Veterans Building in Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(10 of ) Sonoma County Transportation Authority held a forum to inform the public on the status of the construction work on the "Narrows". (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)