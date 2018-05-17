(1 of ) Left to Right:
Cal Weeks, representative from Assemblymember Marc Levines office; Petaluma City Council Member Dave King; Logan Pitts, representative from Senator Bill Dodds office; Argus Courier Publisher John Burns; City of Petaluma Vice Major Mike Healy; Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith; Petaluma Health Care District Board President Elece Hempel
(2 of ) Petaluma Health Care District Elece Hempel makes opening remarks.
(3 of ) California State Senator Bill Dodd talks to a full house about the important role health care districts have in the communities they serve, acknowledging Petaluma Health Care Districts leadership and focus on community health programs.
(5 of ) Books collected for Petalumas Free Little Libraries, which will be installed in five Petaluma locations by CHIPA (Community Health Initiative of the Petaluma Area)
(6 of ) Petaluma City proclamation declaring May as Health Care District Month.
(7 of ) Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith recognizes recipients of its 2018 Community Health Grants and Awards.
(8 of ) California State Senator Bill Dodd and Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith present the Health Hero Award to Stephanie Bodi, patient relations and volunteer services manager at Petaluma Valley Hospital
(9 of ) Stephanie Bodi accepts the 2018 Health Hero Award
(11 of ) Lori Zarat, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Exchange Bank, accepts the Golden Heart Award for Exchange Bank. A HeartSafe Community Business, Exchange Bank has AEDs installed in nine of its offices and branches and trained more than 250 employees in using them and administering CPR.
(12 of ) Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith announces the Petaluma Educational Foundation Community Matters Program as a grant award winner. PHCD funding will support the establishment of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Peer-to-Peer Prevention Program at Casa Grande and Petaluma High Schools, training 50-60 youth and 10-14 staff to provide outreach and support groups for its youth.
(13 of ) Erin Hawkins, Petaluma Health Care District Director of Community Health presents a grant award to Petaluma Bounty, which will directly support the Bilingual Bounty Hunters Coordinator, emergency food providers meetings, advocacy and website toolkits and handouts.
(14 of ) Jane Read, COO of Petaluma Health Center; Todd Salnas, president of St. Joseph HealthSonoma County; Fran Adams, Petaluma Health Care District Board Member; Ramona Faith, CEO of Petaluma Health Care District
(15 of ) California State Senator Bill Dodd; Health Hero Award winner Stephanie Bodi; Petaluma Health Care District CEO Ramona Faith
(16 of ) Petaluma Health Care District Board Members Fran Adams and Dr. Jeffrey Tobias
(17 of ) Petaluma Health Care District Director of Community Health Erin Hawkins; Bernadette Sproul and Erica Vogel from the Community Matters Program, a 2018 grant recipient.
(18 of ) 2018 grant award recipient Allison Murphy, founder of Mothers Care and Erin Hawkins, Petaluma Health Care District director of community health
(19 of ) HeartSafe Community partner and Petaluma Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Schach and Petaluma Health Care District Board President Elece Hempel