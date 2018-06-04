(1 of ) Graduates celebrate at the closing of the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(Photo: Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Graduates make their way down the hallways towards the field during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(3 of ) Attendees waiting for graduates to make their way towards the field during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(4 of ) Gabriel Sullivan, who just graduated from Casa Grande High School, holding flowers for his graduating girlfriend during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(5 of ) Graduate Jose Gutierrez, center, surrounded by family after receiving his diploma at the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(6 of ) Valedictorian Lulabel Seitz, walking by the lockers for the last time during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(7 of ) Kathleen Overbey, right, giving a flower lei to her graduating nephew Devin Gottschall during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(8 of ) Flag bearers Simone Smith, left, and Jordan Zajonc during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(9 of ) Jacqueline Maxson, 7, holding a sign with a picture of her graduating cousin Michael Baribault during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(10 of ) Lexi Camacho walking with her fellow graduates during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(11 of ) Graduates on the field during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(12 of ) Graduates walking onto the field during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(13 of ) The brass section of the Petaluma High School Band during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(14 of ) Graduate Cindy Diaz gets a strong embrace from cousin Kevin Diaz at the closing of the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(15 of ) Maria Perez Rivera addressing her graduates in both Spanish and English during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(16 of ) Members of the Petaluma High School Chamber Choir singing the National Anthem during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(17 of ) Graduate Fiona Gleason at the closing of the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(18 of ) Valedictorian Lulabel Seitz during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(19 of ) Math teacher Lilian Granger handing out carnations and hugging graduates after they received their diplomas during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
(20 of ) Jacob Benito proudly holds his diploma during the Petaluma High School Graduation ceremony held Saturday in Petaluma, California. June 2, 2018.
