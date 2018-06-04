(1 of ) Casa Grande held their graduation ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Katie Foster arrives for her graduation ceremony at Casa Grande High School, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Graduating seniors take a selfie before the Casa Grande commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) A student snaps a photo of her friends at the Casa Grande High School commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Angelina Gonzalez gets some assistance with her cap before the Casa Grande High School commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Graduating seniors at Casa Grande High School, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) The procession of graduating seniors makes its way around the track at Casa Grande High School, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) The family of Natalie Masterson hold up photos of her face during the Casa Grande High School commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors walk down the aisle together, during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Casa Grande High School held their commencement ceremony in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Casa Grande High School held their commencement ceremony in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Casa Grande High School held their commencement ceremony in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Casa Grande graduating seniors pose for photos during their commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Emily White delivers a speech at Casa Grande High School's commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Graduating seniors sing with the choral group during the Casa Grande High School commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Graduating seniors walk down the aisle at Casa Grande High School's commencement ceremony, in Petaluma on Friday, June 1, 2018.
(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)