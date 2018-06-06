(1 of ) 10 Sixth St. is a stylish remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Victorian on the market in Petaluma. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(2 of ) Say hi to your neighbors from the charming front porch at 10 Sixth St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(3 of ) 10 Sixth St. was built in 1900, the exterior of the home is all Victorian while the interior is distinctly contemporary. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(4 of ) A classic Victorian staircase with contemporary finishes at 10 Sixth St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(5 of ) Fir hardwood floors run throughout 10 Sixth St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(6 of ) A gas fireplace with a marble finish in the living room at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(7 of ) Natural light floods the living room from the bay windows at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(8 of ) The spacious living room at 10 Sixth St. has room for a small office or media center. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(9 of ) Luxury finishes transform a basic living space at 10 Sixth St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(10 of ) An open concept design allows for ease of flow between kitchen and dining room at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(11 of ) Room for a large dining room table at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(12 of ) French doors open up onto the backyard at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(13 of ) A butcher block island is the focal point of the chef's kitchen at 10 Sixth St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(14 of ) A gas stove and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(15 of ) Plenty of counter-space and cabinets for storage at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(16 of ) Keep your eyes on the kids while washing dishes at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(17 of ) The laundry/mud room at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(18 of ) There are three upstairs bedrooms and one downstairs at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(19 of ) A tranquil bedroom at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(20 of ) A full bathroom at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(21 of ) Room for a vintage sofa in the master suite at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(22 of ) A child's bedroom at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(23 of ) A large study with built-in shelving at 10 Sixth St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)
(24 of ) The master bathroom has his and hers sinks and marble counter-tops. Property listed by Peg & Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, pegking.com, 707-953-5707. (Courtesy of BAREIS)