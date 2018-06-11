(1 of ) Patricia Menadier and Marcus Clark taste at Sonoma Coast Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(2 of ) Danny Ojinaga samples out Monarch Bitters during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(3 of ) Cold brew coffee liqueur from Griffo Distillery Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(4 of ) Chrystal sunshine pours for Griffo Distillery during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(5 of ) Sign during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(6 of ) Mariposa Salted Carmel served by owner Pilar Bernard during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(7 of ) Local bartender, Tiffany Ranney, during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(8 of ) Sonoma Coast Spirits pouring during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(9 of ) Inside Sonoma Coast Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(10 of ) Sandi Newton tastes an ice cream bar from Mariposa during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(11 of ) Sonoma Coast spirits Zinfandel Grappa during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(12 of ) The views overlooking McEvoy ranch during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(13 of ) McEvoy ranch during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(14 of ) McEvoy ranch during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(15 of ) Mary Ramatici pours at McEvoy Ranch during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(16 of ) Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(17 of ) Views at McEvoy Ranch during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(18 of ) Vending machine at Stillwater Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(19 of ) Elizabeth Hines owner of Bitter Girl during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(20 of ) Bitter girl bitters during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(21 of ) A close-up of a pear brandy during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(22 of ) Tim Welch, Head Still Monkey at Stillwater Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(23 of ) The whiskey still “Ethel” at Stillwater Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(24 of ) The whiskey still “Ethel” Stillwater spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(25 of ) Inside Stillwater Spirits Distillery during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(26 of ) Stillwater Spirits owner
Brendan Moylan, showed off his cobra snake wine during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(27 of ) Crystal Newberry snaps a shot of the snake wine during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(28 of ) Crystal Newberry examines the cobra snake wine during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(29 of ) Cobra snake wine was not on the menu but in the house as Tim Welch, Head Still Monkey at Stillwater Spirits pours during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(30 of ) Penny Lane relaxes at Stillwater Spirits during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier
(31 of ) Guests were invited to enjoy the menu item up to $10 at the block during Petaluma Drinks on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo by Victoria Webb for the Petaluma Argus-Courier