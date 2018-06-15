(1 of ) Santa Rosa father-son duo Antonio and Lorenzo say they are very similar. Antonio says, "We have the same frustration looks, we don’t like to smile unless someone makes us by doing or saying something funny. We have big loving hearts but don’t know how to show it sometimes. We wake up happy and go to the restroom at the same time. A key difference is that my son shows his emotions and I do not." (Photo: Antonio)
(2 of ) Kevin Power and son, Ryan, are from Santa Rosa. Kevin says that they both have a great love for the outdoors and adventures. He also says, "We are both daredevil kind of guys. It drives my wife crazy! We both treat people with kindness and empathy, and love our family immensely. A key difference is that he actually has no fear. It is so much so that is terrifying. I guess lots of kids are this way. Unfortunately, some lessons have to be learned the hard way." (Photo: Kevin Power)
(3 of ) Sarah LeVine wrote to us about her boys Jesse (dad) and Dutch: "They are similar in so many ways, but they both share the bluest of blue eyes, the biggest smiles and the best laughs on earth." (Photo: Sarah LeVine)
(4 of ) Santa Rosa natives Kevin Helm and his son, Levi, are both have happy-go-lucky, easy, go-with-the-flow and mellow personalities. Kevin says the key thing they have in common is their love of music. He says, "I grew up playing many instruments and was in rock bands when I was younger. Levi has loved music since he was born & whenever music is playing, will grab his guitar and play. Though he is still learning to talk, he says “Guh!” whenever he sees a guitar (trying to say guitar). A big difference we have is Levi’s love for Disney and Mickey Mouse. It’s pretty much as strong as his love for music. Though I tolerate the mouse... I am not nearly as obsessed as my son. Next to his mother and I... Mickey Mouse might be his favorite person." (Photo: Kevin Helm)
(5 of ) Ramon Sanchez and his son, Antonio, live in Santa Rosa. Ramon says that he and his son are, "both very comical and like to make people laugh out loud! We have the same eyes and nose and same teeth! Our faces are almost exactly identical. The one thing that is different are our lips." (Photo: Ramon Sanchez)
(6 of ) Tommy Wren says his son, Sam, "may look the same but he has his mother’s personality. We think the same deep on thoughts about life. He loves sports and I don’t." The Wren boys are both from Santa Rosa. (Photo: Tommy Wren)
(7 of ) Ryan Hard and his son, Dylan, of Santa Rosa "have the same goofy jokes and personality. "We are very good at knock-knock jokes, telling long, made-up stories and doing the floss dance," writes the proud dad. "We both really like baseball and most other sports, but mostly baseball. One thing we don’t have in common is Dylan takes his time eating, often being the last at the table to finish his dinner. I, however, am always first to finish a meal." (Photo: Ryan Hard)
(8 of ) Tomas Tamayo and his son, Lucas, are both all about the high-five and the fist bump. Tomas writes, "We love to laugh, smile and be grumpy in the morning. We love sports, especially football and the Cal Bears. I love the 49ers. My wife is raising him to be a Raiders fan." The guys live in Santa Rosa. (Photo: Tomas Tamayo)
(9 of ) Aaron Tubbs and his son, Henry, are a matched pair. Henrys mom writes, "Aaron and Henry not only share the same coloring, stature, ears, eyes, toes and toosh but they also share a calming sweetness and genuine empathy. Don’t let their quietness fool you, they are both incredibly confident, outgoing, and have a curiosity of all things that fly. Legos, Star Wars and paper airplanes will make both of them smile, and they prefer to take their time and not be rushed. There’s not much these two don’t have in common except maybe…. Nope, still nothing!" (Photo: Carey Tubbs)
(10 of ) Stephen Brown and his son, Drew, are both from Santa Rosa. Stephen says, "We both love the Giants! I painted a mural of AT&T Park on his bedroom wall. We go to games early to watch batting practice and get player autographs. It is definitely how we spend quality time, along with going to movies and concerts. While we love superhero movies and Star Wars, my son would rather be on YouTube most of the time." (Photo: Stephen Brown)
(11 of ) Louis Blank wrote the following about his dad, Stuart Blank, a blues musician who lived in Sonoma County. "My father passed away of cancer in 2001. I’m from Santa Rosa. My father is originally from San Diego and moved to the Bay Area in his youth. He met my mother, Katherine Blank, in the Bay Area, and they got married and moved to Santa Rosa. I am one of five siblings. My father and I are quite opposite in personality, as he was the outspoken one in a room and was often seen as the tough guy at gatherings. I’ve been told how laid back I am and reserved. But we both share the love of music. I had a band together a few years ago called “DIY.” As time went on we went our separate ways, but I continued with my lyrical side, and as a hobby wrote and performed at some local clubs. I often went with my father to gigs around Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area. When I was younger I got the honor to be with my father as he and his close friend, Charlie Musselwhite, did a mini tour." (Photos: Louis Blank)
(12 of ) Gina Hurley, a mom in Cotati, wrote to us about her boys: "Patrick, child on the left, and my husband Dan’s personalities are exactly alike. Both of them are very social guys and love to talk it up with people. They love to have knowledge about everything and ask a million questions. Parker, my son on the right, can be very timid and shy until you get to know him. Once he warms up, he’ll talk your ear off just like daddy. Key thing all 3 of them have in common is their love for sports. Not a minute goes by they are not playing some kind of sport whether it is baseball, basketball or catch with a football. Daddy couldn’t be any more proud. Key difference, that’s a tough one. I’m not sure there is a difference. They both look up to their dad and love everything he does. Plus, they’re with him almost four days a week when they’re not at school." (Photo: Gina Hurley)
(13 of ) Ruben Quintana of Santa Rosa writes that he and his son, Fabian, are both, "really outgoing and we both love to be outdoors. We both have the same attitude I would say. The difference that we have is that he likes to play soccer and that’s really not a sport I'm into." (Photo: Ruben Quintana)
(14 of ) Heather English of Petaluma wrote the following about her husband, Rick, his dad, Gary, and son, Brady: "Very loud and all have their own opinion about specific things they are passionate about and don’t mind voicing it. All of them LOVE sports but not all of them love the same foods. Dad senior’s favorite food is spaghetti, husband’s is a hamburger, while our son’s is a toasted cheese sandwich." (Photo: Heather English)
(15 of ) Anna Norrbom of Sonoma writes: "Bob Norrbom is a Battalion Chief for Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue and Mike Norrbom (his son) is a firefighter/paramedic with Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue. Aside from their looks, they share in common a love for firefighting, old cars, drag racing and being outdoors. They share similar personalities, both are fun loving and like to joke around with people. Differences? While they are both usually tinkering with cars, Mike enjoys going to the gym for a good workout while Bob would rather work on his many home improvement projects." (Photo: Anna Norrbom)
(16 of ) John Duong and his son, Jayden, both live in Sonoma. John writes: "We both are very goofy and fun. We both love to play sports and be outdoors. The key thing we have in common is that we both love being playful. My son is more specific than I am. He is a little more particular in certain things like how we wants his blanket on his bed or where he likes things to be placed." (Photo: John Duong)
(17 of ) Madison Anuskewicz of Sonoma wrote about her favorite guys, boyfriend Jacob and son, Elias: "Besides the dark hair and beautiful blue eyes they both have, they are very much alike. Both stubborn and persistent on what they want. They both are sweet, very much impatient, love to do a million things at one time and love cuddles as well as how talkative they both are. Both of their smiles can light up a room. Key thing that they have in common would have to be their persistence. One key thing in which they do not have in common is my son is more open to meeting new people, whereas my boyfriend/the dad is more standoffish to new people." (Photo: Madison Anuskewicz)
(18 of ) Jeff Paganini writes that he and his son, Nick, are "both hardworking, loyal, constantly on the move and stubborn. We are both firefighters. I retired as a Captain from Sonoma Valley Fire last year and Nick is a firefighter in San Francisco. Nick is more adventurous and likes to travel more than I." Jeff is a bit of a homebody and likes to stay in Sonoma. Nick loves working in San Francisco. (Photo: Sophia Fish)
(19 of ) Aaron Bell, pictured with his son, Ryan Bell, passed away in February. Ryans mom, Aimee Bell, who lives in Rhonert Park, writes, "These two sleep in the same position, love all the same foods, walk the same, talk the same, same laugh and both have great dance moves. They have the same hands but different eyes and Ryan has my dimples." (Photo: Aimee Bell)
(20 of ) Jessica Wendt wrote about her boys John Wendt and son, Hunter. She says, "They both love to smile and laugh and have the exact same smile and laugh. I would say they were very similar in personality because they both have a go-with-the-flow attitude. As far as differences, I would say that I haven't seen any yet. They are what you would call two peas in a pod." (Photo: Jessica Wendt)
(21 of ) Mark Cambrin Stivers and his son, Mark Brody Stivers, already love the same foods and have similar interests. "They both enjoy race cars the most. Sitting for hours watching videos of race cars and race trucks." The duo live in Hidden Valley Lake. (Photo: Mark Stivers)
(22 of ) Santa Rosa natives Chris Worley says that he and his son, Jeremiah Worley, are both, "Hot headed. Although he is 4 and he can get away with his tantrums. Me, 39, not so much. The Worley boys have history of being hot headed. We both love to travel. My son has been traveling with us since he was born. Sometimes 10-12 hour truck rides. Never complains. Loves seeing everything out his window. And a key difference between the two of us, is he is a total MOMMAS BOY, whereas I was always the tough kid." (Photo: Chris Worley)
(23 of ) Marco Rivera and his son, Antonio, of Windsor are "extreme baseball fanatics. Antonio plays competitive ball and Dad coaches. Dad is a financial brain/numbers guy. Antonio is artistic and into cinematography and an active teen YouTube vlogger." (Photo: Marco Rivera)
(24 of ) Cheryl Mohrman writes, "These three are very similar! Not only do they look alike, but most importantly, they share the same name...John Christian Sr., John Christian Jr. and John Christian III. They have the same love for family, mannerisms and quick wits. John Christian Sr. married Anna Mae, and John Christian III married Ana Maria. John Christian Jr. goes by Chris instead of John. Another proud difference is that John Christian III served in the U.S. Navy for five years. His great-grandfather, John Jacob, served in the US Army as MASH doctor in WW2." Family members live in Rohnert Park and Petaluma. (Photo: Cheryl Mohrman)
(25 of ) Jennifer Park of Willits said her fiance, Reginald, and son, Quincy, "Are exactly alike — one is just smaller than the other, that is what makes them so close. They dance exactly alike and have dance competitions in the living room. Although one is 4 and the other is 36, they could be twins. My son looks exactly like his dad did at this age. They have a lot of things in common — they love to play basketball, they love basketball shoes and hats, they like to rap their own music and let’s not even talk about the tantrums that they both have...you would think they were the same person. My 4-year-old even goes to men’s open gym twice a week with his dad to shoot around and watch his dad play basketball. They push themselves harder than anyone I have ever seen play basketball. My 4-year-old has already won a trophy for best free throw shooter out of the 5-7 year old kids and he is only 4...that is because of the determination that they have in both of them to strive to be the best. Something that is not the same, is they don’t like the same food...my 4-year-old is a picky eater, but loves dessert, and my finance isn’t really into dessert. My 4-year-old is obsessed with socks and always tries to get a pair when we go shopping. The only thing that isn’t the same is their height, but my 4-year-old will be just as big in no time." (Picture: Jennifer Park)
(26 of ) Mark Gold of Santa Rosa says he and his son, Zach, "sound exactly alike...on the phone, you cannot tell us apart. We both enjoy wine tasting and cooking. We are both very funny, outgoing and always love to talk and meet new people. We both are well-versed about food and wine. My youngest son Spencer and I love to travel and see new places and things. All of us are very friendly, funny, talkative and are fun at social gatherings and parties. We all are good at making people laugh. We all usually have a beard. We are all very entrepreneurial. We work hard and play hard and are not afraid to take on new challenges. We like to eat good food, we all have been scuba diving together and also enjoy skiing. Oh, and we all love sushi. Also, we are crazy about riding rollercoasters. I am not much of a sports addict, but do love the Warriors and the Giants, Zach can talk for hours about sports and knows all the stats. Spencer likes sports, but would rather talk about reincarnation or Eastern philosophy. A key difference is our ages, as I had children late in life. I am 69, Zach is 30 and Spencer is 26. Also, our professions are so different…I sell real estate, Zach sells wine and Spencer sells Travel for seniors." (Photo: Mark Gold)
(27 of ) Cloverdale duo Cason (left) and Anthony (right) Balistreri share a love for bicycles — dirt and BMX bikes, to be specific. Cason's mom, Erica, says the 4-year-old acts just like Anthony did when he was a kid. Cason is a precocious child, already riding on a dirt bike and BMX track. Anthony helps his son "every step of the way." Their biggest difference? One is left-handed and one is right-handed. (Photo: Erica Balistreri)
(28 of ) Mark and Harry Miller of Santa Rosa share more than similar looks. Harry writes that he and his dad stand, walk and laugh the same way, and “sometimes we will even talk at the same time, saying the same things.” Both guys get a kick out of building things. Harry says he spent most days playing fantasy games and reading fiction, while dad isn’t so interested in Lord of the Rings. (Photo: Harry Miller)
(29 of ) Carlos Moran of Sonoma says the apple does not fall far from the tree with his son, Angel. Dad is a perfectionist and can fix just about anything. Angel is handy, too, and loves to see his vision come to life. They work on projects together and are both driven by curiosity. They differ in their focus. Carlos takes on one project at a time, while Angel is better at multitasking. “Angel keeps Carlos on his toes and keeps him young.” (Photo: Carlos Moran)
(30 of ) Joe (dad) and James Patterson of Petaluma have a real zest for life. Both guys love to stay active and busy, and hate wasting even a minute. Joe writes that while he is shy by nature, his son is “outgoing and assertive.” (Photo: Joe Patterson)
(31 of ) Tony Greco of Santa Rosa says he and his son, Adam, can confuse even family members with their similar mannerisms and laugh. The Cardinal Newman High School math teacher says he and Adam share an easygoing nature and love for the outdoors. Adam’s persistence and quick wit set the two apart, writes Tony. “He is always witty and looks at everything in life in a different yet creative way.” (Photo: Tony Greco)
(32 of ) Damon (dad) and Tyler Gronlund of Santa Rosa share a love for the outdoors and staying busy with projects. “We both can be very stubborn and whine when we don’t get what we want,” writes Damon. They have plenty in common, but differ in taste; Damon loves all types of food, while Tyler is “more picky.” (Photo: Elizabeth Gronlund)
(33 of ) David Cruz of Santa Rosa is about to celebrate his first Father’s Day with his son Remy. Although Remy is only a few months old, he already shares his dad’s ability to find humor in life’s silly moments. “The key thing we both have in common is the love that we have for my wife and his mom,” writes David. The big difference? Remy has baby chunky rolls, and David has rolls from “eating too many Gilroy Garlic Fries” at the ballpark. (Photo: David Cruz)
(34 of ) Alan Worstell and his son, Dorian Dominic Morris, of Santa Rosa have “incredibly similar” personalities. In this photo, Alan says the pair independently chose the same outfits to wear to a show. Dad says both guys love punk rock bands like Social Distortion. Alan says that while he’s a more adventurous eater, Dorian only likes to eat bread. Lots of bread. (Photo: Alan Worstell)
(35 of ) Dan and Orion Wood of Rohnert Park are both described as funny, adventurous, fearless and entertaining. Mom says Orion, age 4, shares his dad’s love for wrestling, baseball, hiking, playing with LEGOs, climbing inanimate objects and many more activities. Orion’s first words were “Go! Go! Go!” Their only main difference thus far is age. Dan is 32 years and one day older than Orion. (Photo: Dan Wood)
(36 of ) Rob (dad) and Damian Guido of Santa Rosa are most similar in personality. Beyond their similar looks, this father-son duo shares a stubborn, hardheaded trait. Damian loves to laugh and dance, while Rob tends to be more serious. They also disagree on chocolate. (Photo: Rob Guido)
(37 of ) Ethan (dad) and Noah Shippert of Petaluma both have great smiles, striking light-gray eyes and remarkable laughs, according to mom. They are both known to fall asleep and wake up slowly. Both guys are fond of cheese and singing/humming. Noah, 11 months old, loves to dance while Ethan does not. (Photo: Rebecca Shippert)
(38 of ) Zachary (dad) and Kaelin Alexander of Santa Rosa both enjoy being silly and making other people laugh. It’s safe to say this father-son duo shares a sense of humor. One difference is in style. Dad writes that, “Kaelin likes to dress fancy and Zack likes to dress casual.” (Photo: Zachary Alexander)
(39 of ) Brandon and Jaxen Roberts of Santa Rosa have more in common than looks. Both like to help people, according to Brandon, who works as an EMT. Jaxen likes to help take care of his little sister. He differs from dad in that he shares his mother’s artistic streak and her bright, blue eyes. The guys have never been to a Giants game together. (Photo: Brandon Roberts)
(40 of ) Scott and Charlie Tennison of Petaluma love to make people laugh. Charlie, 3, is described as both witty and silly. “They are definitely a traveling comedy act,” says Teresa, Charlie’s mom. Both guys enjoy watching sports and getting outside. The biggest difference? Charlie is loud and extroverted, while dads personality is more understated and mellow. (Photo: Teresa Tennison)
(41 of ) Calvin Zweig is only a few months old, but already shares traits with his dad, Charles. They both love listening to music. They’re fans of the outdoors, finding enjoyment in the cool shade of a tree. They both love Calvin’s mom, Kristine. One key difference: Charles likes to sleep, but Calvin stays up all night. (Photo: Charles Zweig)
(42 of ) Meet family members (clockwise from left) George, Freddy, Joe and Ben Gonzalez. George’s son is Freddy, Joe’s son is Ben, and George and Joe are brothers. These guys all have “firefighting in their blood.” George is a Cal Fire chief and Joe has been a volunteer firefighter in Forestville for 30 years. Ben is an explorer, soon to be a firefighter himself. Freddy looks to follow in all three guys’ footsteps. Joe and Ben have the same sarcastic wit, while George and Freddy have similarly dry humor. The big difference is age. (Photo: Andi Gonzalez)
(43 of ) Hector says he and his son, Aleix, have the same sense of humor, jovial energy and athleticism. Dad writes that both guys love helping people. At just 2 ½ years old, Aleix already does his best to lend a hand around the house. Their only big difference? Hector has a few more years under his belt. (Photo: Hector Sanchez)
(44 of ) Robb (dad) and Cooper Stites of Penngrove have a serious passion for “anything funny” and are always making people laugh. The guys also get excited about Apple technology, movies like Thor and Super Mario video games. Robb says they part ways when it comes to sports. Dad is a die-hard Warriors and Raiders fan, while Cooper would much rather watch a musical like Hamilton or the Wizard of Oz. (Photo: Robb Stites)