(1 of ) WWII veteran, Henry Stuehmeyer of Petaluma, helped to liberate the Jews being held in the concentration camp in Dachau. One of those survivors is Nick Hope of Calistoga. They recently learned that they both live in Northern California and met for the first time. Hope was able to thank Stuehmeyer in person and present him with a card signed by other Dachau survivors. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) Jeremy Stuehmeyer (far right), son of WWII veteran, Henry Stuehmeyer of Petaluma (second from the right), helped to facilitate the meeting between Henry and Nick Hope of Calistoga(second from left). Nick was amongst the Jews being held in the concentration camp in Dachau by Nazis. Jeremy is a professional geneologist and has been active in locating survivors of the camp. Nick's son, George(far left) accompanied his father for the historical and emotional meeting. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) WWII veteran, Henry Stuehmeyer of Petaluma (Right), helped to liberate the Jews being held in the concentration camp in Dachau. One of those survivors is Nick Hope of Calistoga (Left), who got choked up when describing the conditions of the Nazi camp. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) Nick Hope's identification certificate and the number he was forced to wear on his uniform while being held in the Nazi concentration camp in Dachau. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) Nick Hope shows the metal number sewn on to his uniform that identified him to the Nazis as a Jew. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(10 of ) WWII veteran, Henry Stuehmeyer of Petaluma, listens as Nick Hope of Calistoga, a survivor of the Dachau concentration camp talks about the camp and expresses his gratitude to Stuehmeyer who was one of the soldiers who liberated the camp. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(11 of ) Photo of WWII veteran, Henry Stuehmeyer of Petaluma who helped to liberate the Jews being held in the concentration camp in Dachau. The decorated soldier is now 93 years old. PHOTO COURTESY JEREMY STUEHMEYER