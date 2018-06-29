(1 of ) Participants raise their paddles for the start of a vintner's barrel race. Healdsburg Water Carnival, 1940s. (Courtesy photo)
(2 of ) The 81st Annual Sonoma County Fair takes place from Aug. 3-13. In this photo an award winning lamb is presented in 1984. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Fort Ross has been celebrating our countys Russian history for many years now. In this photo Fort Ross Dancers perfom at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) From left Jack Long, Warne Lark, Gertrude Lark and Ras Jensen display their day’s catch at the Russian River in Guerneville in 1934. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Visitors gather to celebrate the summer of 1925 on a Russian River beach.
(6 of ) The Two Rock Ranch baseball team poses for a photo in 1904. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) At the Sonoma Coast and Bodega Bay. Far left: Charles R. Drake (1890-1985) standing on a beach rock in bathing attire, with an unidentified young woman in bathing attire and Joyce V. Drake (1894-1959) standing on beach rock in street dress with an unidentified young woman in bathing attire; Goat Rock in the distance. (Drake Album/ The Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Springs-area resorts were known for their healing waters. In this photo Fred L. Volkerts (seated) and friends at the swimming pool at Boyes Hot Springs between 1915 and 1920. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) A postcard of boaters at Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville in 1929. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Children line up to learn how to dive at the Santa Rosa Municipal Pool in 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) In this 1960s picture of women on the Russian River, we see form fitting strapless bathing suits, stylish updos and short and curly cropped hair. The cut of the suit bottoms still remained modest. From left Kathy Gennelly, Jan Guidotti, Vernie Fuller and Connie DeCarly. (Photo courtesy of John Schubert)
(12 of ) At the Farmers Day festivities at the Sonoma County Fair, participants in this photo from the late '70s or early '80s get down and dirty at the Piglet Scramble. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) In this 1932 photo Sonomans enjoy frozen treats in front of a vehicle used for selling ice cream. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) They stopped and visited roadside attractions like the petrified trees in Calistoga. In this photo Luther Burbank and Ollie Bockee stand next to a block of petrified wood in 1917. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) The McGregor’s sit on their porch on Morgan Street in Santa Rosa in 1902 on a summer night.. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Four girlfriends at the beach in the early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) The Drake family at Armstrong Woods in Guerneville in 1921. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Hot summer night were perfect for movies. The Mystic Theatre (back when it showed movies) in Petaluma, circa 1927. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) The Drake family camps at Peach Tree Flat on the north fork of the Gualala River in the early 1900s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Blakes Ice Cream Parlor in Guerneville, circa 1912. (Sonoma Heritage Collection- The Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Two girls cooling off on bicycles in Petaluma around 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) This photo shows the wine barrel race at the Healdsburg Water Carnival in the 1940s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)