(1 of ) Kimberly Viveros, 6, of Rohnert Park holds a sign protesting the internment of migrant children during the Families Belong Together Rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Avery Figueroa, at right, of Santa Rosa and her children Emilio, 7, and Amaya, 4, join other families in front of the stage during the Families Belong Together Rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Simon Youssef, 11, right, of Santa Rosa chants with other demonstrators in support of reuniting migrant families during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Samantha Schwartz of Windsor holds up her son Asher, 8, to add a note calling for an end of migrant family separations on a light post, during the Families Belong Together Rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Maria Aviña, a school counselor in Roseland, speaks in front of demonstrators during the Families Belong Together Rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) The Hubbub Club performs in front of demonstrators gathered for the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Elisa Snedden, left, embraces her longtime friend Irma Garcia of Unidos Sin Fronteras after Garcia spoke during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Francis Villasenor, left, of Healdsburg, and Jenna Aiello, of Sebastopol, with her son Calvin Maduro, 1, in a stroller, cheer as motorists honk their car horns in support of demonstrators gathered along Third Street during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) A mix of sticky notes showing support for immigrant families, calls for peace and unity, as well as denouncing Trump administration policies, cover a light post during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Ruby Seidner, 9, of Sebastopol holds a sign in support of reuniting migrant families while standing with her mother Randi Seidner during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Yatziry Luna, left, of Windsor, and her sister Yaeli, 7, hold signs in support of reuniting migrant families during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Carly Cullimore, right, of Santa Rosa, and Daniela Doughty, of Rohnert Park, cheer with other demonstrators during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Shelly Smith, of Sebastopol, carries a sign denouncing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and ICE during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Oona Risling-Sholl, of Santa Rosa, wears a jacket responding to the jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore while visiting detained immigrant children, during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Passengers wave signs in support of reuniting immigrant families as their car passes demonstrators on Third Street during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Passengers wave signs in support of reuniting immigrant families as their car passes demonstrators on Third Street during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Lume Dorado, 13, of Santa Rosa, cheers with other demonstrators along Third Street as motorists honk their car horns in support, during the Families Belong Together rally at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together March, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(19 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(20 of ) Lynn Robinson, Marin, holds her sign high as she and other protesters, carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together March, Saturday June 30th, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(21 of ) Immigration Attorney, Angela Emerick, holding her young son, describes the plight many of her clients have faced while fleeing their home countries in front of the crowd of Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(22 of ) Heather Lundt, Novato, with infant child, marches on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(23 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(24 of ) Wearing space blankets similar to those being given to refuge children, (from left) Stacy, Michelle and Toni Larsen of Petaluma march in the Families Belong Together event, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(25 of ) Kate Ronquillo, who is 22 weeks pregnant, marched on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(26 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together March, Saturday June 30th, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(27 of ) Young Elizabeth Peterson, Novato, with her handmade sign, marches in the Families Belong Together event on 4th Street in Petaluma, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(28 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(29 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(30 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together March, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(31 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(32 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(33 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(34 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(35 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(36 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(37 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(38 of ) Peter Autumns, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation, marches on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(39 of ) Protesters carrying signs and chanting, march on 4th Street in Petaluma in the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(40 of ) Paul Guerrero, Petaluma, a lead organizer of the event said he along with members of Petaluma Indivisible rallied the public to participate in the Families Belong Together March in Petaluma, Saturday June 30th, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(41 of ) U.S. Congressman Jared Huffman (D-California) addresses the large crowd of marchers who rallied together in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together event, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(43 of ) Congressman Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is greeted by Andrea Jagger-Wells as protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).
(44 of ) Amaroq Weiss, Petaluma, holds up her sign as protesters carrying signs and cheering public speakers gather in a rally on 4th Street in Petaluma prior to the Families Belong Together march, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Photo Will Bucquoy / For the Press Democrat).