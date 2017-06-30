(1 of ) Country music fans proudly display their patriotism. Ryan Angeloni (in an American flag t-shirt) 18, and Sarah Kiser, 16, both of Sonoma, share a moment during Country Summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on June 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Fourth of July Parade and Plaza celebration in Sonoma, July 4, 2012.
(3 of ) "These colors don't run." A festival-goer at Country Summer displays his ink on Friday June 5, 2015 at the Sonoma Couny Fairgrounds. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2015
(4 of ) Bill Rogers sports a red, white and blue beard, while helping at the finish line of the Kenwood Footrace, in Kenwood, on Monday, July 4, 2016. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Megan Ingrassia, left, and Aimee Nazarian dish out whipped cream pies from the Humble Pie float during the Penngrove Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2010.
(6 of ) Lauri and John Whims of Seattle display their patriotism in matching stars and stripes cowboy hats at Country Summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Katy Lewis hula hoops her way around the parade route in a red, white and blue bell-bottom jumpsuit at the 4th of July parade in Sonoma in 2009. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Patti Lounibos sports some patriotic socks for the Kenwood Footrace 3K event, in Kenwood, on Monday, July 4, 2016. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Harold Sunderland of Santa Rosa, gets in to the spirit of the holiday at the day on The Green at SSU Tuesday July 4, 2000. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Mishelle Harris of Santa Rosa gets in the celebratory spirit before the start of the Red White and Boom fireworks show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Thursday July, 4, 2013 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Libby Burke, 3, takes in the Kenwood 4th of July Hometown Parade, in Kenwood, on Monday, July 4, 2016. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Mary Christensen approaches the finish line of the Kenwood Footrace 3K event, in Kenwood, on Monday, July 4, 2016. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Malia Weese, in red and white dress, dances to the music of the Poyntlyss Sistars on Monday during the Old Time Celebration on Windsor Town Green on July 3, 2006. (The Press Democrat/ Christopher Chung)
(14 of ) The Statue of Liberty makes an appearance at Sonoma's Old Fashionend 4th of July Parade at the Sonoma Plaza on Monday, July 4, 2011. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) This trio shows their red, white and blue at Sonoma's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade at the Sonoma Plaza on Monday, July 4, 2011, in Sonoma, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) McDonald Ave. Historic District neighbors threw a Red, White and Blue Critical Mass Bike Ride and Parade in 2009. This young reveler is fully outfitted, even his bike is decorated. (Courtesy of Lynn Bell)
(17 of ) Danielle Matteo, 11, sits on the side of the parade route with a variety of patriotic barrettes in her hair during Sonoma's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade at the Sonoma Plaza on Monday, July 4, 2011, in Sonoma, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Army Capt. Chris Jones helps carry a large American flag with members of the Native Sons of the Golden West during Sonoma's Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade at the Sonoma Plaza on Monday, July 4, 2011, in Sonoma, California. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Jennifer Talley and her daughter Vienna Knab, 5, take part in the 4th of July Kid's Parade at the plaza in Healdsburg, on Friday, July 4, 2014. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Concertgoers fly the Stars and Strips from their lawn chairs during day two of Country Summer at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Johnnie Cavanagh rides along Main Street in the Penngrove Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2010.
(22 of ) Jacob Hopkins shows his patriotism as he takes in the Penngrove Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2010. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Emily Dickey, right, encourages her son, Cullen, as they approach the finish of the Kenwood Footrace 3K event, in Kenwood, on Monday, July 4, 2016. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Ronda Waymack tosses candy to kids in the crowd during the Penngrove Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2010. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Greg Humes gives his 6-month-old son, Wesley, a view from above during the Festival on the Green at Sonoma State University on July 2001. Wesley sports star-covered baby shorts and a stars and stripes sun hat.. (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Jan Gemmel of Cloverdale, has her head painted for the holiday at the kids face panting booth on July Fourth at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat, 2000)
(27 of ) Landon Holman, 3, of Santa Rosa gets some bubble blowing time in before the start of the Red White and Boom fireworks show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Thursday July, 4, 2013. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2013
(28 of ) Deana Cornwell of Sebastopol, left and Malia Weese, of Santa Rosa, compare dance moves, Wednesday July 4, 2007 during Santa Rosa's Red White and Boom celebration at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The two and many others were dancing to the Poyntless Sisters band. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2007
(29 of ) A simple flag adorns the hat of Gail Azevedo who takes a nap during the Forth of July celebraton on the green at Sonoma State University, (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Cecily Ochoa, 6, left, and Isabella Fogal, 5, of Windsor dance during Windsor's 2007 Independence Day Old Time Celebration on the Town Green.
(Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) Uncle Sam leads the parade of flags at the July 3rd Fireworks and Music Extravaganza at Analy High School in Sebastopol. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat, file photo)
(32 of ) Thomas Dunlap dons stars and stripes specs and a red top hat for the Fourth of July in Sonoma on July 4, 2012. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) Uncle Sam promotes the third of July fireworks program at Analy High school during the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade, Saturday April 24, 2010. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2010
(34 of ) A patriotic penny-farthing makes it's way down the parade route during the Fourth of July Parade and Plaza celebration in Sonoma, July 4, 2012. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)
(35 of ) Let's not forget about those patriotic pups! Lucy the chihuahua dons a red white and blue boa on the Pets Lifeline float during the Fourth of July Parade and Plaza celebration in Sonoma, July 4, 2012. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Earl, the dachshund, wears stars and stripes at the 4th of July parade in Sonoma on Saturday July 4, 2009. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Andy Toimil rides his tractor in the 4th of July parade in Sonoma on Saturday July 4, 2009. (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) Tara Pruzansky of Berkeley, wears a patriotic headband at the 4th of July parade in Sonoma on Saturday July 4, 2009. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) Two Rock's Joe Trasch walked and twirled with other family members in the Penngrove "Biggest Little Parade in Northern California." (Mark Aronoff/The Press Democrat, 2003)
(40 of ) Planning on cruising around Sonoma County by bicycle on the Fourh, try adding some All-American colors to your ensemble. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat file photo
(41 of ) Vanessa Hilario, 4, dressed as the Statue of Liberty (with mother Kim's help) during Adobe Christian Preschool Independence Day. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat file photo)