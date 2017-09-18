(1 of ) At the Clo Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(7 of ) Former professional cyclist Steven Cozza of Petaluma heads up the hill at the one mile mark on his way to winning the Clo Half Marathon in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(8 of ) Sarah Hallas of Cotati heads up the hill at the one mile mark on her way to winning the Womens Clo Half Marathon in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(15 of ) Candy Owens of Santa rosa run to a 2nd place overall and 1st place womens finish in the 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(21 of ) Michael Pichardo of Petaluma on the downhill with one mile to go on his way to winning the Clo Half Marathon 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(22 of ) Candy Owens of Santa rosa run to a 2nd place overall and 1st place women's finish in the Clo 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(23 of ) Mark Bretan of Novato on the downhill with one mile to go on his way to a 4th place finish in the Clo 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(24 of ) Conrad Barth of Petaluma on the downhill with one mile to go on his way to a 3rd place finish in the Clo 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(29 of ) Bjorn Griepenburg of Petaluma, right, and Vojta Ripa of Santa Rosa run side by side on the downhill with one mile on their way to finishing side by side to a first place tie in the Clo 10K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(35 of ) Shelley Klaner of Petaluma on the downhill with one mile to go of the Clo 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(52 of ) Former professional cyclist Steven Cozza heads down the hill with one mile to go on his way to winning the Clo Half Marathon in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(53 of ) Brandon Crowell of Santa Rosa heads down the hill with one mile to go on his way to a 2nd place finish in the Clo Half Marathon in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(54 of ) Sarah Hallas of Cotati heads down the hill with one mile to go on her way to winning the Women's Clo Half Marathon in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
(62 of ) A couple of unners skip their way downhill with one mile to go of the Clo Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K run in Petaluma on Sunday September 17, 2017. Scott Manchester/For The Argus-Courier
