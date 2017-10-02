(1 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held it's volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(2 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(3 of ) The last hoorah from some of the many volunteers at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(4 of ) The closing ceremonies at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Liam Richardson thanking everyone at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(6 of ) The closing ceremonies at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(7 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(8 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(9 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(10 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Mixing cement at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Lots of games for children at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Along with the other Miracle Board members Board President Jennifer Richardson speaks to the crowd at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Miracle Board President Jennifer Richardson speaking to the volunteers at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Amy Larson from KaBoom speaking to the crowd at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Volunteers signing up at the Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)
(17 of ) The Miracle League giving kids with disabilities a place to play held its volunteer set up on September 30, 2017 at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON/ for the Press Democrat)