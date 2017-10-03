San Francisco police officer’s wife among Las Vegas victims

Two days after a lone gunman committed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at an outdoor Las Vegas music festival, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 hundred others, the names of his victims are being revealed on social media by family and friends.

A 50-year-old Novato woman attending the concert with her husband, who was a San Francisco police officer, and a Southern California woman who attended high school in San Jose have been identified as two of the people who lost their lives in the shooting.

On Tuesday morning, the family of Stacee Etcheber, the 50-year-old Novato mother of two school-age children, shared the news they had dreaded.

“It’s with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away,” the officer’s brother, Al Etcheber of San Francisco, wrote on Facebook. “Please pray for our family during this difficult time. She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband. Thank you to everyone for all the support in this past few days.

We will dearly miss you…….”

Monday night, word began spreading on Facebook that Michelle Vo, a Southern California woman who reportedly graduated from Independence High School in San Jose, was also among those killed in the shooting. Vo, 32, graduated from Independence High in 2003 and attended UC Davis, according to her LinkedIn page. She worked at New York Life Insurance in Pasadena, according to her Facebook page.

On Tuesday morning, a colleague at New York Life insurance company in Pasadena who knew Vo called her “one of our top agents — very ambitious and a very hard working person.’’

The woman, who asked not to be identified, described Vo as a very pleasant and out-going person who was based in the company’s Glendale office. She said Vo has been at the company at least three years.

Top agents, she said, have to be go-getters and well-organized — two of Vo’s strongest qualities.

The colleague said the office was told on Monday that Vo may have been one of the victims of the shooting, but that it was confirmed Tuesday.

“Everyone is really upset,’’ she said.

Las Vegas police identified Stephen Paddock as the lone gunman who opened fire on the more than 21,000 concertgoers from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino turned a gun on himself before police broke down the door to his room with explosives.

Vinnie Etcheber, who was off duty when the massacre at the Las Vegas outdoor concert began, urged his wife and their two friends to run while he stayed behind and assisted the wounded.

He spent more than 18 hours trying to find her, searching every hospital in the city.

Martin Halloran, president of the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association, described Stacee Etcheber as “a wonderful, caring wife, mother, and daughter.” Halloran said a team of Vinnie Etcheber’s fellow officers traveled to Las Vegas to provide support.

“She will be terribly missed,” Halloran wrote in a release. “Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Etcheber family and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost a loved one during this tragic attack.”