(1 of ) Alicia H's gymnastics dance routine was performed to Michael Jacksons "Bad." 28 acts, including singers, comics, dancers, musicians, storytellers and jugglers, made up the entertainment roster at the Becoming Independent Talent show on Tuesday, Nov. 14th at the Ellis Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus. (Courtesy of Becoming Independent/Will Bucqouy)
Chris A sang "Love Train."
Luis G and Amber R played percussion to "Conoxco a Una Negra."
Mia has stage make-up applied backstage before the show.
Jonathan S and Laura F practice their juggling routine backstage before the show.
Jake M warms up on his guitar backstage before the show.
Malachi S sings "Take Back The Night."
Mia C danced to "24K Magic."
Gloria H and Yasmine M danced to "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
Susan performs Tai Chi in the show.
Terry A, Dawn B and Fawn R performed Hula to "Rock-A-Hula."
Patrick M donned a tiger costume and boxing gloves for his dance boxing to "Eye of a Tiger."
Damon Blackwell and Gerald Wheeler shared Master of Ceremony duties.
Mia receives her medal and third place prize at the talent show.
Confetti dropped on the performers as they gathered for photos at the end of the show.
The stars and cast gather for a photo at the end of the show.
Becki poses for a photo with her parents after winning top honors for her rendition of "America the Beautiful."
The Becoming Independent band performed through out the show in support of the performers.
Brandon H sang "How Far I'll Go."
Heather reads a story before the audience.
Sarah B danced to "Wannabe."
Matthew l sang "Love Yourself."
