(1 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._ Santa and Mrs Claus arrived into downtown via boat, a Petaluma tradition. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._Santa and Mrs Claus arrived into Petaluma on a boat driven by Captain Grinch. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._Petaluma School of Ballet's nutcracker cast were part of the welcoming committee to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrived on a boat on the Petaluma River. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(12 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._Children stood in line for a chance to shake Santa's hand when he arrived into town via boat on the Petaluma River. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(16 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._High-fives and handshakes welcomed Santa and Mrs Claus when they arrived into town on a tugboat, a Petaluma tradition. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(19 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._Jolly children danced to Christmas songs after welcoming Santa to town when he arrived on a tugboat on the Petaluma River. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(20 of ) Petaluma, CA, USA.,Saturday, November 25, 2017._Petaluma Pete was the M.C. as Petalumans gathered to welcome Santa and Mrs Claus as they arrived into downtown via boat on the Petaluma River. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
