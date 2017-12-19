(1 of ) Twins, Camina and Isla Millar try to catch snow on their tongues at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(2 of ) A young admirer with Katie Kelley and Jessica Martin from Hope Love and Magic at the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma on December 17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(3 of ) Kids look at the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(4 of ) Bridget Karnacki looks at the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(5 of ) A peek from the street through the widow into the craft sale at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(6 of ) A look at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(7 of ) Kristen and daughter Bridget Karnacki get a candy cane from Mrs. Claus at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Jemerie and daughter Mika Clark in the background. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(8 of ) Katie Kelley from Hope Love and Magic and Marcus Clark looks closely at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(9 of ) Marcus, Anne and Mika Clark at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(10 of ) Hope Love and Magic 's Jessica Martin and Katie Kelley and Mrs. Claus were at the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma on December 17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(11 of ) Fabulous Women co-founder, Krista Gawronski and Hotel Events Manager, Shannon Kramer at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(12 of ) Jason, Rose and kids Damian and Chloe Clark enjot the sights at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(13 of ) Detail at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(14 of ) Fabulous Women co-founder, Krista Gawronski live feeds to Face Book during the raffle drawings at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(15 of ) Fabulous Woman, Melissa Becker, spreads the joy at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(16 of ) The "press pit" of parents for Santa at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(17 of ) Santa and Mrs. Claus were a hit at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(18 of ) Damian Rose Clark at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(19 of ) The Johnson Rinehart creation of The Petaluma Museum won Staff Pick at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(20 of ) Some of the Fabulous Women, Debbie Buck, Stephanie Derby, Ellen Yant, co-founder, Krista Gawronski and Melissa Becker stand with the Marsh family who won the wine and barrel cooler raffle item at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(21 of ) Left to Right Unknown, Twins, Camina and Isla Millar think the houses are delicious looking at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(22 of ) at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(23 of ) Julia and Annie Simmons admire the craftmanship at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(24 of ) Twins, Camina and Isla Millar with their dad at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(25 of ) Jennifer Robin and husband Jerry Freeman at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(26 of ) Fabulous Women co-founder, Krista Gawronski, Melissa Becker, Santa, Debbie Buck and Mrs Claus at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(27 of ) Treats for sale at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(28 of ) Suzanne Jester of Eyrie Olive Oil Company arranges product for sale at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(29 of ) Susan Norem of The Garden Wild sells items to Denise ward of Wardworksart at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(30 of ) Chicken Sweaters for sale at Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(31 of ) The Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(32 of ) The Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(33 of ) The Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition Hosted by Hotel Petaluma December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier
(34 of ) Hotel Petaluma hosted the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition December 15-17th 2017. Victoria Webb for the Argus-Courier